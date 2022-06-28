White House aide testifies Trump threw food at wall in tantrum after AG denied voter fraud

Quartz

After Maverick’s success, get ready for the “Top Gun universe”

This weekend, Top Gun: Maverick became the highest earning film of 2022, surpassing Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Surprisingly, given Tom Cruise’s long list of past successes, this is the first movie in his career to cross the rare $1 billion mark in global box office sales. The film, which is a sequel to the original Top Gun of 1986, was originally slated to debut in 2019, but was moved to 2020 due to production delays.