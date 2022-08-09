Which sophomore QB will take the biggest leap?

Associated Press

‘El Jefe’ the jaguar, famed in US, photographed in Mexico

They call him “El Jefe,” he is at least 12 years old and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides. “El Jefe” — or “The Boss” — is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier, one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop drug traffickers and migrants, and the one believed to have traveled the farthest, say ecologists of the Borderlands Linkages Initiative, a binational collaboration of eight conservation groups. Jaguars can be identified by their spots, which serve as a kind of unique fingerprint.