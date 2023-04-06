Which Precious Metal Is the Best Investment For Preserving Wealth Right Now?

In today’s turbulent economic landscape, investors are growing increasingly concerned about the future. There are a myriad of worrying factors holding the economy down including the recent bank issues, high interest rates, persistent inflation, and a weakening US dollar. As a result, many investors are moving away from riskier assets like equities and seeking ways to preserve their wealth and diversify their portfolios.

One of the most popular choices for wealth preservation in uncertain times for hundreds if not thousands of years is precious metals, with gold being the go-to option for many investors. However, silver and platinum are also gaining traction as viable safe haven investment alternatives. This article explores the differences between gold and platinum, examining the factors that affect their prices, the industries they’re used in, and how each metal can provide exposure to unique economic factors.

Gold: The Traditional Safe Haven

Gold has long been considered a safe haven asset due to its limited supply and historical stability. It’s also seen as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, which makes it especially appealing during periods of economic uncertainty.

Gold is particularly attractive right now because it doesn’t depend on the government or centralized financial institutions, at least as much as most other investments. The Fed can’t go out and print gold and you can store it in a safe at home, avoiding all counterparty risk from using banks. It also doesn’t hinge on the government’s monetary policy decisions such as raising interest rates as much as other investments considered to be low risk like treasuries.

While gold has numerous uses in various industries, the bulk of its demand comes from jewelry, central banks, and investing. A massive central bank gold buying spree brought global demand for the metal in 2022 to its highest point in over a decade. With the help of this increased demand as well as the uncertainty in the market, gold has had a fantastic 2023. Whether it will continue into 2024 is unknown and will likely depend on how the rest of the economy fares. With this in mind, it remains a reliable choice for those looking to diversify their investments and protect their wealth.

Platinum: A Rising Star in Precious Metals

Though not as well-known as gold, platinum is a valuable and rare precious metal with unique properties. It’s a lustrous, dense, malleable, conductive and corrosion-resistant metal with fascinating chemical properties, making it ideal for use in multiple large industries, such as automotive, electronics, and jewelry. Platinum’s unique chemical properties are what really sets it apart from other metals. It is an incredibly versatile catalyst that is used in a wide variety of chemical reactions vital to the chemical and automotive industries.

One of the most significant applications of platinum is in the production of catalytic converters for combustion engines. It helps convert extremely potent environmental hazards like carbon monoxide from the exhaust into less damaging chemicals. While the transition to electric vehicles may seem like a threat to platinum’s future demand, it’s worth noting that the metal is used in EVs as well as other products with rapidly increasing demand like electronics and liquid crystal displays (LCDs). It’s also being researched for use in hydrogen fuel cells and other green technologies. This potential shift in demand could help sustain the value of platinum in the long run.

Both gold and platinum prices are influenced by numerous factors, including supply and demand, macroeconomic conditions, and geopolitical events. However, gold prices tend to be more affected by global economic uncertainty and investor sentiment, while platinum prices are influenced more by its supply, industrial demand and the health of the automotive sector. Make sure to take these factors into account when choosing between the two metals. It’s also important to note that platinum is significantly rarer than gold, which contributes to its greater price volatility.

Investing in Gold and Platinum

Investing in gold and platinum can be done in various ways, including buying physical bullion from reputable precious metals dealers like Red Rock Secured, investing using a top precious metals IRA platform like Advantage Gold or Lear Capital, investing in ETFs, or purchasing shares of mining companies. Each option comes with its own set of benefits and risks, so it’s essential to carefully consider your investment strategy before making a decision.

Ultimately, both gold and platinum have their unique advantages as investment options. While gold is a traditional safe haven asset with a long history of stability, platinum offers exposure to unique industries and potentially greater returns due to its volatility. In a world of economic uncertainty, a diversified portfolio that includes precious metals like gold and platinum can be a wise strategy to preserve and protect your wealth.

