Which NFL team is favored to win it all?

2023 Super Bowl odds: 49ers among early favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022 NFL season is already shaping up to be a memorable one.

With teams still penciling in rosters through free agency and the NFL draft a month away, it’s time to take a way-too-early look at which teams have the best odds to win Super Bowl LVII.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to lift the Lombardi Trophy in 2022, but neither of those squads are favored to win the title this year.

Let’s examine how the new NFL season is projected to go down, with all odds provided by our partner, PointsBet:

Which NFL teams are favored to win the 2023 Super Bowl?

The team with the best odds to win this year’s Super Bowl? The Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo has fallen short in the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs in each of the last two seasons, but oddsmakers predict Josh Allen and newly signed Von Miller can help the Bills overcome the hurdle this time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also among the heavy favorites with Tom Brady announcing his return to the franchise after previously retiring.

These are the 10 teams with the best Super Bowl odds for next season:

Buffalo Bills +700

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Kansas City Chiefs +900

Green Bay Packers +1000

Los Angeles Rams +1100

San Francisco 49ers +1300

Cleveland Browns +1400

Dallas Cowboys +1500

Denver Broncos +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +1600

Which team is favored to win the NFC West?

The Rams are favored to repeat in a division where three teams made the playoffs in 2022. The 49ers are projected to be the runner-up and could even win it, depending on Trey Lance’s development.

Los Angeles Rams +135

San Francisco 49ers +190

Arizona Cardinals +325

Seattle Seahawks +1200

Which team is favored to win the NFC East?

The Dallas Cowboys are favored to repeat despite losing key offensive players in Amari Cooper and La’el Collins. It’ll be interesting to see how Carson Wentz fares in his first season leading the Washington Commanders.

Story continues

Dallas Cowboys -125

Philadelphia Eagles +325

Washington Commanders +450

New York Giants +800

Which team is favored to win the NFC South?

This division could’ve been fair game across the board had Brady stayed retired, but his return puts the Bucs firmly at the top.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -304

New Orleans Saints +400

Carolina Panthers +900

Atlanta Falcons +1600

Which team is favored to win the NFC North?

Though the Packers dealt Davante Adams to the AFC, Aaron Rodgers’ return to Lambeau Field is enough for Green Bay to have a hold on the top spot.

Green Bay Packers -189

Minnesota Vikings +300

Chicago Bears +800

Detroit Lions +1200

Which team is favored to win the AFC West?

What a treat the AFC West should be this year. Joining Adams as the newest star additions to the division are Russell Wilson, Randy Gregory, Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Chandler Jones and Juju Smith-Schuster, among other quality players.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are still favored to repeat, but it should be a slugfest.

Kansas City Chiefs +130

Los Angeles Chargers +270

Denver Broncos +275

Las Vegas Raiders +700

Which team is favored to win the AFC East?

Along with being the Super Bowl favorites, the Bills are favored to repeat in the AFC East. Mac Jones had an impressive rookie season for the New England Patriots, so let’s see if young quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson improve to make this division more competitive.

Buffalo Bills -239

New England Patriots +350

Miami Dolphins +650

New York Jets +2800

Which team is favored to win the AFC South?

There’s currently a two-way tie for first place. The Tennessee Titans won the division in each of the last two seasons, but the Indianapolis Colts are hoping Matt Ryan can lead the team to a divisional title for the first time since 2014.

Tennessee Titans +110

Indianapolis Colts +110

Jacksonville Jaguars +600

Houston Texans +2500

Which team is favored to win the AFC North?

PointsBet currently does not have lines for the AFC North. The Bengals won the division last season with a 10-7 record.

This story will be updated…

Editor’s note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.