Which college football program has the most alums in Super Bowl 56? It’s not Alabama

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams reserved spots in Super Bowl 56, held at SoFi Stadium in California, with victories in their respective conference championship games Sunday.
The active rosters of both teams are filled with players that played at various Power 5 schools with some Group of Five, FCS and Division II programs represented.
But which college football program has the most alums featured in the Big Game?
It’s a tie between the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers, with five players apiece. Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington each have four alums on Super Bowl active rosters as of Monday, Jan. 31.
The five UF alums are Vernon Hargreaves III, Fred Johnson and Evan McPherson from the Bengals, and Van Jefferson and Brandon Powell from the Rams.
LSU’s representation includes Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin from the Bengals, and Andrew Whitworth and Odell Beckham Jr. from the Rams.
Here’s a full list of schools represented on the Bengals and Rams’ active rosters, in order of most amount to least:
Five players
Florida
LSU
Four players
Ohio State
Clemson
Georgia
Oklahoma
Washington
Three players
Purdue
Maryland
Alabama
Texas A&M
Two players
Colorado
Wake Forest
Pittsburgh
Michigan
Florida Atlantic
NC State
Cincinnati
Stanford
Notre Dame
Delaware
Michigan State
Florida State
Utah
Wisconsin
Iowa
Penn State
TCU
One player
Kansas
Arkansas
Utah State
Oklahoma State
Rutgers
Mississippi
Texas
Baylor
Nebraska
Boston College
Tulane
East Carolina
West Virginia
Southern Mississippi
Auburn
USF
Wyoming
Missouri
Nevada
Boise State
Concordia College St. Paul
Oregon State
Western Kentucky
Brown
Oregon
Eastern Washington
Azusa Pacific
Virginia
South Dakota
UAB