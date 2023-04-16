Which Can Save Me More Money?

SingleCare vs. GoodRx: Which Is Better?

Saving on prescription drugs is a snap, thanks to companies like SingleCare and GoodRx. These platforms provide free coupons for users to lower their prescription drug prices. That said, understanding which to use can be confusing due to similarities between the services. When considering SingleCare vs. GoodRx, here’s how to tell which will suit you best.

A financial advisor can help you plan for healthcare expenses now and in the future. Find a fiduciary advisor today.

What Is SingleCare?

In 2015, founder and CEO Rick Bates founded SingleCare to make prescription drug prices more affordable. SingleCare is a free online tool and mobile app where users can find low prescription drug prices. You can sign up for free and use the service at no cost. SingleCare isn’t health insurance, but you can use it instead of insurance if your coverage doesn’t get you the lowest price.

What Is GoodRx?

GoodRx was founded in 2011 and also provides discounted prescription prices for users. It works similarly to SingleCare: website and mobile app users can search for the lowest drug prices in their area. GoodRx is free, and you can use it instead of insurance if it finds a lower price. Again, GoodRx isn’t insurance, but it can provide better prices on prescription drugs than your insurance plan.

SingleCare vs. GoodRx: Fees and Prices

SingleCare vs. GoodRx: Which Is Better?

SingleCare and GoodRx are both free to use. You won’t pay a cent to view prescription drug prices in your area or download the coupon needed to present at the pharmacy. Both services also offer a card to streamline the process of finding and using coupons.

In addition, GoodRx offers a Gold Plan, which can increase savings and allows users to renew their prescriptions with online doctor appointments starting at $19 per appointment (non-Gold Plan users can use the online visits for a higher price). In addition, you can sign up for free home delivery with the plan. The individual plan is $9.99 per month, and the family plan is $19.99, allowing you to add five family members (including pets).

Story continues

SingleCare offers free home delivery through GeniusRx on many prescriptions. However, this service isn’t universal, so you might have to travel to get your prescription. That said, its prices are sometimes lower than GoodRx’s. Here’s a sample of drug prices between the two companies:

SingleCare vs. GoodRx: Cost Comparison Medication Name Lowest SingleCare Price Lowest GoodRx price Atorvastatin $0.38 $4.00 Citalopram $3.05 $4.00 Fluticasone Propionate $2.66 $12.33 Hydrochlorothiazide $0.04 $4.00 Levothyroxine $0.35 $4.00 Lisinopril $0.26 $3.44 Lorazepam $0.58 $9.10 Sertraline $0.07 $5.00 Simvastatin $3.37 $2.40

If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

SingleCare Vs. GoodRx: Services and Features

SingleCare and GoodRx have built networks of pharmacies that accept their services. GoodRx has an advantage in this area, with over 70,000 pharmacies nationwide accepting GoodRx coupons and cards. On the other hand, SingleCare’s network spans over 35,000 pharmacies. Despite this difference, SingleCare still partners with the largest pharmacies, such as Costco and Kroger, so the typical customer may not have any trouble finding a pharmacy through SingleCare.

As previously mentioned, SingleCare offers free delivery on many prescriptions through GeniusRx. In addition, SingleCare shows drug price histories, allowing you to compare the past with the present.

Again, GoodRx offers a robust package of extra features. Specifically, its Gold Plan decreases drug prices even further and provides delivery through GeniusRx. Plus, Gold and free users can set up online appointments with care providers to get their prescriptions refilled, with Gold users receiving a lower price for appointments.

SingleCare Vs. GoodRx: Online and Mobile Experience

SingleCare vs. GoodRx: Which Is Better?

SingleCare and GoodRx offer similar online experiences. You can visit their websites and type in the name of a prescription drug. Each website then takes you to a page listing the price and the location of the pharmacy where it’s available. You can also create a profile for free on each website and occasionally receive better deals. Remember, you don’t need an account to perform searches and receive coupons.

On the mobile app side, SingleCare works the same. You can open the app, search for drug prices nearby, and get deals without creating an account. On the other hand, GoodRx requires you to create an account to use their app. Once you have a profile, you can use the app for the same functions as the website.

SingleCare Vs. GoodRx: Which Should You Choose?

SingleCare and GoodRx have built businesses on the same idea: connect customers to less expensive prescription drug prices. Because of the overlap, it can be unclear which will work better for you. First, accessibility is key. GoodRx has about twice the number of pharmacies in its network, so it might work better for customers in remote regions.

Next are the extra features. If you like GoodRx’s services and plan on using them long-term, a Gold Plan can increase your savings. Plus, if making it to doctor’s appointments is challenging for you, GoodRx’s affordable telehealth visits can help you refill prescriptions conveniently and affordably.

On the other hand, SingleCare usually provides better prices than GoodRx. So, if price matters most to you and you live near pharmacies in SingleCare’s network, you’ll likely save the most money with them.

Remember, you don’t have to commit to just one of these companies. You can create free accounts with both and search for prices nearby. Then, just like you would compare the price against your insurance, you can weigh the companies against each other to get the best deal possible.

Bottom Line

SingleCare and GoodRx make prescription drug prices more affordable for consumers. Both companies have identical aims, but SingleCare generally offers lower pricing and free delivery. The tradeoff is the extra features GoodRx offers in its paid plans and affordable telehealth appointments. Fortunately, you can create accounts with both services for free, try them out, and decide which is better for you. In most cases, these services will offer better prices than your insurance company.

Tips for Managing Healthcare Expenses

Healthcare is a looming cost for retirees, who struggle to afford the expenses despite Medicare coverage. According to this analysis of the EBRI study on out-of-pocket medical costs for retirees, the average American’s retirement savings might not be enough. Contributing to a health savings account (HSA) throughout your career can help close this gap. You may want to consider long-term care insurance, as well.

A financial advisor can help you plan for healthcare expenses now and in retirement. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Drazen Zigic, ©iStock.com/Dimensions, ©iStock.com/blackCAT,

The post SingleCare vs. GoodRx: Which Is Better? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.