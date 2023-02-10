Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

Looking for a dependable vehicle? Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are some of your best non-premium bets, according to a new report from J.D. Power.

The analytics company’s annual vehicle dependability study found 186 problems per 100 vehicles on average, a slight improvement from last year’s score of 192.

A year-over-year improvement is expected as manufacturers learn from past mistakes, according to Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at J.D. Power.

“This means as many consumers are keeping their vehicles for a longer period of time they can expect less issues than they have in the past,” he told USA TODAY in an emailed statement. “Looking at what models are holding up over time before purchasing is the best way to avoid problems in the long run.”

The study, released Thursday, looked at how 2020 model-year cars are performing in terms of quality, appeal and component replacement. The findings are based on responses from more than 30,000 owners fielded August through November 2022.

What is the most dependable car brand?

Here are the brand rankings based on the number of problems per 100 vehicles, according to J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. vehicle dependability study. The industry average is 186.

Lexus: 133

Genesis: 144

Kia: 152

Buick: 159

Chevrolet: 162

Mitsubishi: 167

Toyota: 168

Hyundai: 170

Mini: 170

Nissan: 170

Dodge: 172

Cadillac: 173

Mazda: 174

GMC: 175

BMW: 184

Ram: 189

Jeep: 196

Honda: 205

Infiniti: 205

Porsche: 208

Acura: 211

Subaru: 214

Volvo: 215

Volkswagen: 216

Chrysler: 226

Jaguar: 229

Mercedes-Benz: 240

Ford: 249

Audi: 252

Lincoln: 259

Land Rover: 273

The highest-ranking premium brand was Lexus, while Kia was the highest-ranking mass market brand.

Mass market brands had a better overall score than premium brands. The gap between the two has been growing, likely because premium brands are the first to roll out new features and offer more technology.

What is the most dependable car model?

The Toyota C-HR and Lexus RX were tied for the highest-ranked models for dependability in the study, each with 111 problems per 100 cars.

J.D. Power declined to share findings on the least dependable models.

What are the most dependable cars and SUVs?

According to J.D. Power’s survey, here are the most dependable models per segment.

Compact car: Kia Forte, followed by the Toyota Corolla and Hyundai Elantra.

Compact premium car: BMW 4 Series, followed by the Volvo S60 and BMW 3 Series.

Compact sporty car: Mini Cooper.

Midsize car: Kia Optima, followed by the Chevrolet Malibu and Ford Fusion.

Compact SUV: Kia Sportage, followed by Buick Envision and Jeep Cherokee.

Compact premium SUV: Lexus NX, followed by Cadillac XT4 and BMW X3.

Large SUV : Chevrolet Tahoe, followed by GMC Yukon.

Midsize SUV: Chevrolet Blazer, followed by Hyundai Santa Fe and Ford Edge.

Midsize premium SUV: Lexus RX, followed by Lexus GX.

Small SUV: Toyota C-HR, followed by Buick Encore and Chevrolet Trax.

Small premium SUV: BMW X2, followed by Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.

Upper midsize SUV: Toyota Highlander, followed by Kia Sorento and Toyota 4Runner.

Upper midsize premium SUV: BMW X5, followed by Cadillac XT6 and Volvo XC90.

Large heavy-duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD.

Large light-duty pickup: GMC Sierra, followed by Toyota Tundra.

Midsize pickup: Toyota Tacoma, followed by Chevrolet Colorado.

Minivan: Toyota Sienna, followed by Kia Sedona.

What are some common problems?

The study looks at 184 specific problem areas across nine categories, including driving assistance, infotainment, seats, exterior and interior.

The survey found infotainment systems were the most problematic, with drivers reporting issues with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, built-in Bluetooth systems and touch screens. Overall, the category averaged about 50 problems per 100 cars – almost twice as many as exterior, the next highest category.

