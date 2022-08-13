Which Are Morningstar's 10 Most Undervalued REITs?

While real estate investment trusts have rallied over the past eight weeks, the FTSE Nareit Equity REITs index remains down 12% in 2022 through Aug. 10.

Rising interest rates have dented REITs, which frequently borrow to finance real estate purchases, and higher yields make bonds more competitive against REITs.

Recession fears also have hurt real estate investments this year.

The decline in REITs may have you wondering whether any bargains are hiding in the sector. 

-Investment-research firm Morningstar sees plenty of them.