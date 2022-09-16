Where will Queen Elizabeth be buried — and with whom?

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest Monday not far from her late husband Prince Philip and other generations of her royal ancestors at the historic St. George’s Chapel.

The Gothic chapel, named after England’s patron saint, has been the site of numerous royal weddings and burials over the centuries. It is located on the grounds of the nearly 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle, located 10 miles west of London, which served as the Queen’s main residence in the years before her death.

The chapel houses the remains of many illustrious and infamous royals, including Henry VIII and his last wife, Jane Seymour, King Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649, and also the coffins of two unidentified children rumored to be the so-called Princes in the Tower — the murdered sons of Edward IV and Elizabeth Woodville.

The chapel is a working church and has services throughout the week. Visitors are also welcome to visit the historic landmark Monday through Saturday.

Located within the complex is the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the Queen will be laid to rest. It is named after her father, who died of cancer in 1952 while his daughter and heiress to the throne was just 26 years old.

Elizabeth II died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle. AFP via Getty Images

The Queen’s body will be transported to Windsor for a committal service at St. George’s Chapel. Getty Images

It also houses the remains of King George’s wife, the Queen Mother Elizabeth, and the ashes of his younger daughter, Princess Margaret.

Prince Phillip’s remains, which have been in the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel since his death in 2021 at age 99, are expected to be exhumed at a later date and relocated into the same resting place as his wife of 73 years.

Following an extravagant state funeral at Westminster Abbey attended by 2,000 guests, including members of the royal family and dignitaries from around the world, the gun carriage carrying the Queen’s flag-draped coffin will travel through the historic center of London, with King Charles and his siblings and grandchildren walking behind.

St. George’s Chapel also holds the remains of Henry VIII. Getty Images

The highly polished 2.5-ton gun carriage taking the monarch to her final resting place is 123 years old and was first used during the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, in 1901. It was last used during the funeral of Winston Churchill in 1965.

After passing through Wellington’s Arch near Buckingham Palace and traveling down the flag-lined Mall, just as it did last Wednesday on its way to Westminster Hall, the coffin will be transported to Windsor for a committal service at St. George’s Chapel, attended by 800 people, including members of the queen’s household and Windsor estate staff.

At the end of the service, the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault and the sovereign’s piper will play a lament. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will pronounce the blessing and the congregation will sing “God Save The King.”

Elizabeth II’s mother and her younger sister, Princess Margaret were also laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Members of the royal family will then hold a private burial service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the queen will be interred, bringing to a close a 10-day period of public mourning, and serving as a somber coda to an unprecedented 70-year reign.

With Post Wires