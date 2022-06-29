Where will Phoenix Suns center end up?

NBA free agents can officially begin negotiating with teams on Thursday at 3 p.m. Arizona time.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is a restricted free agent, and as such, the Suns can match any offer for the big man.

They could also work out a sign-and-trade with another team for Ayton, or choose not to match an offer the center receives.

What will happen with Ayton in NBA free agency?

Here’s some predictions for the Suns center from NBA writers around the league.

Bleacher Report: Deandre Ayton will land with San Antonio Spurs

Greg Swartz writes: “The Detroit Pistons ending up with Jalen Duren should put an end to Ayton’s chances at getting a max contract offer from Detroit. There’s another destination out there that could make sense for the 2018 No. 1 overall pick, and perhaps one even more ready to win than the Pistons. Ayton to the Spurs should be a real possibility. San Antonio can give Ayton the max contract he seeks (with about $32.6 million in cap space, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith) and has a potential need at center with Jakob Poeltl entering the final year of his deal. It’s worth noting that the Spurs had three-first rounders in the 2022 draft and declined to take a center with any of them, even with Poeltl’s contract situation. San Antonio selected forward Jeremy Sochan out of Baylor with the No. 9 overall pick when Duren was still available. The Suns won’t let Ayton just walk for nothing, however. Phoenix should push for Poeltl back in a sign-and-trade deal, including anything else it can get from the Spurs. A core of Dejounte Murray, Ayton, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Josh Primo, Sochan and Malaki Branham (selected at No. 20 overall) should be in the West playoff picture next season. The Pistons now have two young centers on rookie contracts to build around. The Spurs have none. Ayton will end up a Spur and become the next great big man to wear the black and silver.”

Basketball News: Suns will match offer sheet, keep Deandre Ayton

Evan Sidery writes: “ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has mentioned that, in negotiations, the Suns didn’t view Ayton as a max-level player at the time, which stunned many executives around the NBA. Has Phoenix’s stance changed after Ayton’s consistent performances throughout this season and the playoffs? Here’s a little nugget: According to a league source, Phoenix is more than comfortable paying up and going deep into the luxury tax as long as its roster is competing for championships. Ayton is part of that puzzle, and 2019 lottery pick Cameron Johnson is eligible for an extension this offseason. Do with that information what you will, but it would truly be stunning to see Ayton playing elsewhere in 2022-23.”

Sporting News: Toronto Raptors interesting option for Deandre Ayton

Scott Rafferty writes: “The Raptors are an interesting option for Ayton. They don’t have cap space like the Pistons do, so their best hope of getting him would be in a sign-and-trade. It’s no secret that Toronto is looking for a center, and Ayton has the versatility to play in Nick Nurse’s system.”

Bleacher Report: Deandre Ayton will end up with Detroit Pistons

Zach Buckley writes: “As soon as Deandre Ayton received just 17 minutes of action in the Phoenix Suns’ biggest game of the season, it seemed his days in the desert were numbered. While that could still be the case, it hardly sounds as if the Suns are definitely ready to move on from 2018’s top pick. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that Phoenix has examined trade scenarios for the No. 8 pick and considered “possibly including a player like Cameron Johnson in order to free up salary-cap flexibility to keep Deandre Ayton.” The Suns would be smart to keep Ayton around. He’s a walking double-double at 23 years old and an impact player at both ends. However, sacrificing a key contributor like Johnson in order to do it feels counter-intuitive. Phoenix has a small contention window with Chris Paul at the helm and should put all of its resources into trying to maximize this opportunity. The fact it’s already hedging suggests some type of sacrifice is coming, and Ayton’s contract cost could make him the odd man out.”

Bleacher Report: Deandre Ayton will head to Indiana Pacers

Grant Hughes writes: “That said, sending Ayton to the Indiana Pacers would be relatively straightforward by sign-and-trade standards. And it turns out it’s a possibility. Per Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto: “Privately, some around the league wondered if the Indiana Pacers would make sense for Ayton in a sign-and-trade with Myles Turner. Both players are represented by agent Bill Duffy of BDA Sports. Turner, arguably the league’s top shot blocker, would represent a defensive upgrade for the Suns entering a contract season.” Indy has just enough space to accommodate Ayton’s new salary, which would start around $30 million if he gets the max, and Phoenix could certainly use Turner’s stretch on offense and shot-blocking on defense. The cynics out there who view the Ayton fiasco as evidence of the Suns’ cheapness could also point to the face-saving benefits that would come via adding Turner on an expiring deal. Phoenix could contend with Turner in the middle this season, avoiding the heat it would otherwise take for letting Ayton walk, and then still have the option to let Turner’s contract expire. The Suns wouldn’t avoid blowback forever in this hypothetical, but they’d duck it for a year.”

Has Deandre Ayton played his last game with the Phoenix Suns? Several NBA writers seem to think so in their NBA free agency predictions for the center.

Winners and Whiners: Deandre Ayton will end up with Atlanta Hawks

It writes: “This is a little more complicated because the Suns can match any offer. But they don’t apparently want the 24-year old who averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds. The playoffs didn’t end well for the Suns and Ayton seemed to taking a lot of the blame. The fact that he’s not a great defender or a top option without Chris Paul running the offense is a concern. There’s no way he should get anything close to the max from other teams, but he probably will and Phoenix will decline or sign and trade him (John Collins?) with a team like Atlanta.”

NBA Analysis: Deandre Ayton will leave Suns via sign-and-trade

James Piercey writes: “Meanwhile, someone will offer Ayton some serious cash. For all of his limitations, he’s still a physical force who offers high-end rim running and rim protection. Teams in need of a center will be willing to bank on him expanding his game as his career progresses. The Suns will not be one of those teams. Look for them to receive pennies on the dollar for Deandre Ayton in restricted free agency.”

Bleacher Report: Deandre Ayton will stay with Phoenix Suns

Grant Hughes writes: “Last offseason’s impasse was just the Suns choosing not to pay more than necessary. Ayton is 23 years old, with career averages of 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. That isn’t a player whom any franchise willingly gives up on. Phoenix will either match another team’s four-year max offer sheet or give Ayton a deal worth that much before he has a chance to test the market.”

CBS Sports: Could Deandre Ayton end up with Portland Trail Blazers?

Sam Quinn writes: “Keep an eye on Portland as well. Even after acquiring Grant, the Blazers could generate a bit of leverage by waiving Eric Bledsoe and trading Josh Hart to open up cap space. That also takes us to another major restricted free agent. Could Portland offer up Anfernee Simons in a double sign-and-trade for Ayton? They just drafted Shaedon Sharpe as a possible long-term replacement, and while many teams would likely prefer to deal for the teenager on a rookie contract, Phoenix’s disinterest in potential would likely steer the Suns towards Simons, who just averaged 17.3 points per game in a breakout season. Such a swap would deprive Portland of its secondary scorer, but it would get Damian Lillard the pick-and-roll partner he needs and force Sharpe to play real minutes from the start.”

Fansided: Deandre Ayton will end up with Atlanta Hawks

Michael Saenz writes: “The Deandre Ayton situation is certainly something to keep an eye on and, quite frankly, I don’t really have a grasp on how it will all unfold. However, there should be plenty of teams interested in potentially prying Ayton away from the Phoenix Suns. And there’s no evidence that the Suns would fight all that hard. If they valued Ayton as many believe that they should, he would have a contract extension already. Instead, he’s projected to hit restricted free agency in a few days. One potential landing spot is the Atlanta Hawks and they could try and pull off a trade that includes John Collins, who would be a great fit for Phoenix’s high-powered offense. Ayton gets his money and a new home, while the Hawks and Collins are able to move on from each other.”

