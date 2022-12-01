Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East.
But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final on Dec. 18, where will the quadrennial event be headed next?
Here’s what to know about future World Cup sites.
Which countries have hosted the FIFA World Cup?
Qatar is the 18th different nation to host the World Cup. The only countries to host the tournament twice are Mexico, Italy, France, Brazil and Germany (once as West Germany).
Here’s a full look at every World Cup site:
1930: Uruguay
1934: Italy
1938: France
1950: Brazil
1954: Switzerland
1958: Sweden
1962: Chile
1966: England
1970: Mexico
1974: West Germany
1978: Argentina
1982: Spain
1986: Mexico
1990: Italy
1994: United States
1998: France
2002: Japan, South Korea
2006: Germany
2010: South Africa
2014: Brazil
2018: Russia
2022: Qatar
Where is the 2026 FIFA World Cup being played?
The first ever 48-team World Cup will come to North America in 2026, with matches to be played across Canada, Mexico and the United States. It will mark the first time that multiple countries split host duties since 2002 with Japan and South Korea.
These are the 16 cities host cities for 2026:
United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle
Canada: Toronto, Vancouver
Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey
Canada has never hosted the World Cup before, while the United States’ only time doing so was in 1994. Mexico is set to become the first country to host the World Cup three times.
Where is the 2030 FIFA World Cup being played?
The 2030 World Cup doesn’t have a home just yet. But there are bids that have either been placed or are potentially being put together.
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay recently confirmed a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup, which will come 100 years after Uruguay hosted the inaugural 1930 tournament. Meanwhile, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine also submitted a joint bid for the event.
Sky Sports reported in October that Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia – three countries that have never hosted the World Cup – were expected to launch a joint bid. A joint bid from Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates reportedly could be in the works as well.
Morocco announced in 2018 that it would put its hat in the ring for the 2030 tournament. The African nation has previously tried to host in 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2026.
How are FIFA World Cup sites determined?
The 2030 World Cup host will be decided at a FIFA congress in 2024. At the congress, each of the 211 member associations votes on the next World Cup site. Only bids that are shortlisted by the FIFA Council make it to the final vote.