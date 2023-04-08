Where Warriors stand after Clippers’ win over Trail Blazers

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Warriors once again fell one spot in the Western Conference standings on Saturday.

Golden State was the No. 5 seed in the West heading into Saturday’s slate of games after its win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center. However, after Los Angeles’ 136-125 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, the Clippers (43-38) now have the same record as the Warriors (43-38) and the tiebreaker because of a better record against Pacific Division teams.

This means, at least for the next 24 hours, the Warriors would be the sixth seed if the season ended today.

Fortunately for Golden State, it does not. The Warriors face off against Portland (33-48) in the final game of the regular season on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Moda Center, while the Clippers face off against the No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns (45-36) in the second game of a back-to-back at 12:30 p.m. at Footprint Center.

Here’s how the Western Conference standings look heading into the final day of the season:

1. Denver Nuggets (52-28) — Clinched playoff spot and No. 1 seed

2. Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) — Clinched playoff spot and No. 2 seed

3. Sacramento Kings (48-33) — Clinched playoff spot and No. 3 seed

4. Phoenix Suns (45-36) — Clinched playoff spot and No. 4 seed

5. Los Angeles Clippers (43-38)

6. Golden State Warriors (43-38)

7. Los Angeles Lakers (42-39)

8. New Orleans Pelicans (42-39)

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) — Clinched a play-in spot

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) — Clinched a play-in spot

Eliminated from playoff contention: Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

