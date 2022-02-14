The Hamden Journal

Where to Buy bitcoin? Dive into The Galaxy of Crypto Exchanges

Where to Buy bitcoin? Dive into The Galaxy of Crypto Exchanges

If you are a beginner or new to the world of cryptocurrencies you have often wondered where to start. 

Well even when you basically understand the principles of operation of this young industry there are times when you wonder how you manage in this world where new projects, new tokens emerge every day.

Don’t worry, we have prepared a small menu that will help you take your first step. This little guide will also refresh the basics of the most knowledgeable.

So you’ve saved say $500. Your first question is probably whether you can buy cryptocurrencies directly with this small sum. Yes without hesitation, but you need either a bank account or Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit card or debit card. This will be requested by the platforms to convert the fiat currency into the digital currency you want to buy.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.