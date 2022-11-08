Where the Computers Ranked Michigan Football After Week 11

Michigan football continued its tear through the first nine games of the season with a 52-14 win over Rutgers in Week 10.

The Wolverines host a struggling Nebraska team this week in a late-season Big Ten matchup as they try to keep their undisputed season alive.

Various rankings come out each week, including the AP & Coaches Polls.

In this weekly segment, we’ll get away from human polls, go into the computers, and see what the various analytical-based rankings had to say about U-M each week.

With the Cornhuskers on the clock, here’s where the computers rank Michigan ahead of Week 10 in college football.