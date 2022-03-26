Where the big league roster stands after team cuts 12 players

GOODYEAR, Ariz. –– The Cincinnati Reds entered spring training with wide-open roster battles at backup catcher and on the pitching staff. On Saturday, the Reds narrowed their options by re-assigning 12 players to minor league camp.

The Reds sent down catchers Mark Kolozsvary, Chris Okey and Chuckie Robinson, infielders Alejo Lopez, Miguel Hernandez and Matt McLain, outfielders Trey Amburgey and Ronnie Dawson, starting pitching prospect Brandon Williamson and relievers Zack Godley, Joel Kuhnel and Connor Overton.

Most of those players, including Kolozsvary, Lopez and Overton, still have a good chance to contribute to the 2022 Reds. The Reds have 50 players in camp, and they’ll need to cut down to 28 by the end of the spring.

On the pitching staff, the Reds still have 28 pitchers competing for 14 or 15 spots. Following the cuts, here’s where the Reds stand at each position.

Cincinnati Reds pitchers participate in defensive drills, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the baseball team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.

Catchers (3): Tyler Stephenson, Andrew Knapp and Aramis Garcia

When the Reds sent down Kolozsvary, a top-30 prospect in the organization, they committed to making a veteran the backup catcher. Kolozsvary spent two days on the Reds big league roster last season and showed his standout defense and improved power, and he still could play a role in 2022.

Cincinnati Reds catcher Mark Kolozsvary (47) throws to first for an out during a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.

Knapp, a five-year veteran who has previously been a starter for the Philadelphia Phillies, will compete with Garcia, who has spent a part of three different seasons in the big leagues.

Infielders (11): Joey Votto, Jonathan India, Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas, Donovan Solano, Colin Moran, Max Schrock, Brandon Drury, Jake Bauers, Christian Santana, Jose Barrero (injured).

Hernandez and McLain were both late additions to Reds big league camp, and they had an opportunity to play shortstop after Barrero injured his wrist. Since they both were sent down to the minors, Farmer is the only experienced shortstop in camp for the Reds.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (93) throws to first for an out during a spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.

Solano is the front-runner to fill in at shortstop behind Farmer. While Solano is a near-lock to make the team, the Reds only have one-or-two spots remaining for the rest of the backup infield candidates.

Outfielders (8): Tommy Pham, Nick Senzel, Tyler Naquin, Jake Fraley, Aristides Aquino, Shogo Akiyama, TJ Friedl, Albert Almora Jr.

The Reds signed Pham on Saturday, and he’ll fill a role as a right-handed outfielder with a consistent role on the team. With Senzel, Naquin and Fraley also expected to play regularly, the Reds will likely need to cut an experienced outfielder before the start of the season.

Amburgey and Dawson both joined the team in the offseason and received non-roster invitations to spring training.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Ronnie Dawson (NRI) (94) slides in safely at second base as Cleveland Guardians infielder Brayan Rocchio (67) is unable to apply the tag during a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Goodyear Ballpark Goodyear, Ariz.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds roster: Where it stands after spring training cuts