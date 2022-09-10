Where Phillies’ 2022 MLB playoff chances stand in National League Wild Card race

Where Phillies stand in 2022 NL Wild Card playoff race originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies maintained their 3½-game lead over the Brewers by beating the Nationals on Saturday night, 8-5.

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Maton and Brandon Marsh all homered on a balanced offensive night for the Phils, who have taken 12 of 14 meetings this season against the Nationals.

The Brewers beat the Reds, 5-1, but they’re limping to the finish line. Milwaukee has a lackluster offense and is built around its pitching staff but two-fifths of their starting rotation — Freddy Peralta and Eric Lauer — have hit the injured list over the last 24 hours. Peralta has a shoulder issue and Lauer is dealing with elbow inflammation.

The Phils finish their series with the Nationals Sunday, then hit the road for three in Miami and three in Atlanta after Monday’s off-day.

The Brewers are off Monday and Thursday and have a five-game week. They’re at the Cardinals Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting the Yankees next weekend.