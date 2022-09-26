Where Oil Prices, Energy Stocks May Go in Q4

Oil prices and energy stocks enjoyed a powerful bull market in the first half of 2022, while equities, bonds and other assets were all under pressure.

Even more impressively, energy prices were on the rise despite a strong U.S. dollar. It was clear there was a supply/demand imbalance and the geopolitical turmoil between Russia and Ukraine clearly did not help matters.

However, the third quarter has not been the same story.

Oil prices are down more than 37% from the second-quarter high and are down 27% so far this quarter.