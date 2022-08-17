Where Notre Dame landed in Joel Klatt’s final Pre-Season Top-10

The Irish have been highly ranked in the majority of pre-season polls, checking in at fifth in both the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll and the AP Poll. What about analyst Joel Klatt, who is one of the most highly regarded college football broadcasters in the country. Find out below where the Irish ranked in Klatt’s final Top-10 before the season begins.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

#1 Alabama

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during the game against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

#2 Ohio State

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

#3 Georgia

Syndication: Online Athens

#4 Clemson

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney

Clemson Dabo Swinney Nli Signing Day

#5 Utah

Utah Utes players honor a pair of fallen teammates during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl

#6 Michigan

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

#7 Notre Dame

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman runs onto the field for warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

#8 Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

#9 NC State

NC State’s Thayer Thomas catches a two yard pass for a touchdown to tie back up the game during the first overtime at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., September 25, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Nc State

#10 USC

Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lincoln Riley poses with Fight on sign during a press conference to introduce Riley as Southern California Trojans head coach. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Klatt’s tweet

1

1

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire