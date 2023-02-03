Where Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class stands after Jacon Oden’s commitment

Michigan football is off to a strong start in the 2024 recruiting cycle and is in a prime position to make it even more substantial as time moves on. On Thursday, the Wolverines received good news as in-star four-star defensive back Jacob Oden entered the fold, marking the fifth four-star recruit to pledge for the Wolverines in the current cycle.

The Rivals150 recruit has helped the Wolverines crack the Top 10 in the Rivals Team Rankings. Currently sitting at No. 9, the Wolverines trail the likes of No. 8 Clemson by a slim margin. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State currently sits at No. 10 in the rankings, behind the Wolverines by a small margin. Here is what the top 10 recruiting rankings look like currently. 1. Georgia 2. Notre Dame 3. LSU 4. Florida State 5. Alabama 6. South Carolina 7. Florida 8. Clemson 9. Michigan 10. Ohio State U-M’s class includes defensive lineman Manuel Biegel and four-stars Luke Hamilton, Ted Hammond, Mason Curtis and Hogan Hansen.