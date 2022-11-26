Where Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class stands after Calhoun’s commitment

Get an annual subscription to M&BR for only $22! Use code RIVALS22

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class has been on an upward trend in the class rankings after a surge of commitments in the class. The Wolverines’ class has now jumped even higher with the commitment of 2023 four-star defensive back Cameron Calhoun on Saturday.

According to Rivals’ 2023 Team Rankings, the Wolverines have cracked the Top-25 after a mostly-dormant summer that saw the Wolverines sitting around the 50s a few months ago. U-M currently sits at No. 23. The Wolverines are looking to end the 2023 recruiting class strong with the Wolverines trending for three-star’s DJ Waller and Jason Hewlett from Ohio. U-M has a chance to jump into the teens, trailing the likes of Florida State (No. 22) by less than 20 points and Iowa (No. 21) by less than 60 points.