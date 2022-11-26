Where Michigan's 2023 recruiting class stands after Calhoun's commitment

Where Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class stands after Calhoun’s commitment

by
Maize&BlueReview – Where Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class stands after Calhoun’s commitment

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-11-26 17:21:01 -0600’) }}
football
Edit


Josh Henschke

Maize&BlueReview

Publisher

Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Get an annual subscription to M&BR for only $22! Use code RIVALS22

Get an annual subscription to M&BR for only $22! Use code RIVALS22

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class has been on an upward trend in the class rankings after a surge of commitments in the class.

The Wolverines’ class has now jumped even higher with the commitment of 2023 four-star defensive back Cameron Calhoun on Saturday.

According to Rivals’ 2023 Team Rankings, the Wolverines have cracked the Top-25 after a mostly-dormant summer that saw the Wolverines sitting around the 50s a few months ago.

U-M currently sits at No. 23.

The Wolverines are looking to end the 2023 recruiting class strong with the Wolverines trending for three-star’s DJ Waller and Jason Hewlett from Ohio.

U-M has a chance to jump into the teens, trailing the likes of Florida State (No. 22) by less than 20 points and Iowa (No. 21) by less than 60 points.

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.