Where Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class stands after Calhoun’s commitment

football
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class has been on an upward trend in the class rankings after a surge of commitments in the class.
The Wolverines’ class has now jumped even higher with the commitment of 2023 four-star defensive back Cameron Calhoun on Saturday.
According to Rivals’ 2023 Team Rankings, the Wolverines have cracked the Top-25 after a mostly-dormant summer that saw the Wolverines sitting around the 50s a few months ago.
U-M currently sits at No. 23.
The Wolverines are looking to end the 2023 recruiting class strong with the Wolverines trending for three-star’s DJ Waller and Jason Hewlett from Ohio.
U-M has a chance to jump into the teens, trailing the likes of Florida State (No. 22) by less than 20 points and Iowa (No. 21) by less than 60 points.
