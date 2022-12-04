Where Michigan ranks statistically after Championship Week

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-12-04 14:01:30 -0600’) }}
football
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here’s a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Scoring offense:
Last Week: 7th (39.8)
This Week: 7th (40.1)
Rushing yards per game:
Last Week: 5th (244.5)
This Week: 6th (243.0)
Passing yards per game:
Last Week: 91st (214.6)
This Week: 94th (210.5)
Total Offense:
Last Week: 24th (459.1)
This Week: 27th (453.5)
Total first downs:
Last Week: T-23rd (284)
This Week: T-18th (301)
Turnovers lost:
Last Week: 2nd (6)
This Week: T-3rd (7)
Third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: 18th (46.6%)
This Week: 18th (46.8%)
Red zone offense:
Last Week: 7th (93.3%)
This Week: 5th (93.8%)
Tackles for loss allowed:
Last Week: T-31st (4.58)
This Week: T-22nd (4.31)
Sacks allowed:
Last Week: T-17th (1.08)
This Week: T-11th (1.00)
Defense
Scoring defense:
Last Week: 3rd (12.67)
This Week: 5th (13.38)
Total defense:
Last Week: 2nd (262.2)
This Week: 3rd (277.1)
Rushing defense:
Last Week: 3rd (84.8)
This Week: 3rd (85.2)
Passing yards allowed:
Last Week: 11th (177.3)
This Week: 22nd (191.8)
Total first downs allowed:
Last Week: 4th (170)
This Week: T-12th (197)
Turnovers gained:
Last Week: 105th (13)
This Week: T-102nd (15)
Team sacks:
Last Week: T-28th (2.67)
This Week: T-26th (2.77)
Team tackles for loss:
Last Week: T-85th (5.2)
This Week: 81st (8.4)
Opponent third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: 12th (30.5%)
This Week: 20th (32.4%)