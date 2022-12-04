Where Michigan ranks statistically after Championship Week

Where Michigan ranks statistically after Championship Week

by
Maize&BlueReview – Where Michigan ranks statistically after Championship Week

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-12-04 14:01:30 -0600’) }}
football
Edit


Josh Henschke

Maize&BlueReview

Publisher

Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here’s a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Scoring offense:

Last Week: 7th (39.8)

This Week: 7th (40.1)

Rushing yards per game:

Last Week: 5th (244.5)

This Week: 6th (243.0)

Passing yards per game:

Last Week: 91st (214.6)

This Week: 94th (210.5)

Total Offense:

Last Week: 24th (459.1)

This Week: 27th (453.5)

Total first downs:

Last Week: T-23rd (284)

This Week: T-18th (301)

Turnovers lost:

Last Week: 2nd (6)

This Week: T-3rd (7)

Third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: 18th (46.6%)

This Week: 18th (46.8%)

Red zone offense:

Last Week: 7th (93.3%)

This Week: 5th (93.8%)

Tackles for loss allowed:

Last Week: T-31st (4.58)

This Week: T-22nd (4.31)

Sacks allowed:

Last Week: T-17th (1.08)

This Week: T-11th (1.00)

Defense

Scoring defense:

Last Week: 3rd (12.67)

This Week: 5th (13.38)

Total defense:

Last Week: 2nd (262.2)

This Week: 3rd (277.1)

Rushing defense:

Last Week: 3rd (84.8)

This Week: 3rd (85.2)

Passing yards allowed:

Last Week: 11th (177.3)

This Week: 22nd (191.8)

Total first downs allowed:

Last Week: 4th (170)

This Week: T-12th (197)

Turnovers gained:

Last Week: 105th (13)

This Week: T-102nd (15)

Team sacks:

Last Week: T-28th (2.67)

This Week: T-26th (2.77)

Team tackles for loss:

Last Week: T-85th (5.2)

This Week: 81st (8.4)

Opponent third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: 12th (30.5%)

This Week: 20th (32.4%)

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.