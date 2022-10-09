Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 6

Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here’s a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Scoring offense: 7th (43.0)

Rushing yards per game: 20th (213.0)

Passing yards per game: 69th (246.3)

Offensive yards per game: 29th (458.7)

Total first downs: T-16th (146)

Turnovers lost: T-5th (3)

Third down conversion percentage: 35th (45.5%)

Red zone offense: T-25th (90.9%)

Tackles for loss allowed: T-16th (4.0)

Sacks allowed: T-32nd (1.33)

Defense

Scoring defense: 5th (11.33)

Total defense: 5th (247.0)

Rushing defense: 7th (81.7)

Passing defense: 11th (165.3)

Total first downs allowed: T-22nd (93)

Turnovers gained: T-88th (7)

Team sacks: T-5th (3.67)

Team tackles for loss: T-34th (6.5)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 26th (31.0%)