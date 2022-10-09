Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 6

Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here’s a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Scoring offense: 7th (43.0)
Rushing yards per game: 20th (213.0)
Passing yards per game: 69th (246.3)
Offensive yards per game: 29th (458.7)
Total first downs: T-16th (146)
Turnovers lost: T-5th (3)
Third down conversion percentage: 35th (45.5%)
Red zone offense: T-25th (90.9%)
Tackles for loss allowed: T-16th (4.0)
Sacks allowed: T-32nd (1.33)
Defense
Scoring defense: 5th (11.33)
Total defense: 5th (247.0)
Rushing defense: 7th (81.7)
Passing defense: 11th (165.3)
Total first downs allowed: T-22nd (93)
Turnovers gained: T-88th (7)
Team sacks: T-5th (3.67)
Team tackles for loss: T-34th (6.5)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 26th (31.0%)