Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 12

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 12

by
Maize&BlueReview – Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 12

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-11-20 13:33:08 -0600’) }}
football
Edit


Josh Henschke

Maize&BlueReview

Publisher

Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here’s a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Scoring offense:

Last Week: 5th (41.4)

This Week: 9th (39.4)

Rushing yards per game:

Last Week: 4th (251.4)

This Week: 4th (243.8)

Passing yards per game:

Last Week: 95th (208.9)

This Week: 99th (208.8)

Total Offense:

Last Week: 24th (460.3)

This Week: 23rd (452.6)

Total first downs:

Last Week: T-16th (250)

This Week: 19th (268)

Turnovers lost:

Last Week: T-2nd (5)

This Week: 3rd (6)

Third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: 15th (48.4%)

This Week: 20th (46.9%)

Red zone offense:

Last Week: T-5th (94.5%)

This Week: 8th (93.2%)

Tackles for loss allowed:

Last Week: T-23rd (4.40)

This Week: T-31st (4.55)

Sacks allowed:

Last Week: T-21st (1.20)

This Week: T-16th (1.09)

Defense

Scoring defense:

Last Week: 1st (11.20)

This Week: 2nd (11.73)

Total defense:

Last Week: 1st (232.8)

This Week: 1st (241.3)

Rushing defense:

Last Week: 1st (72.7)

This Week: 2nd (79.5)

Passing yards allowed:

Last Week: 4th (160.1)

This Week: 5th (161.7)

Total first downs allowed:

Last Week: 1st (127)

This Week: 3rd (147)

Turnovers gained:

Last Week: T-103 (11)

This Week: T-116 (11)

Team sacks:

Last Week: T-14th (3.10)

This Week: T-22nd (2.82)

Team tackles for loss:

Last Week: T-60th (5.9)

This Week: T-75th (5.5)

Opponent third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: 11th (29.6%)

This Week: 14th (30.4%)

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.