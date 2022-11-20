Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 12

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-11-20 13:33:08 -0600’) }}
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here’s a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Scoring offense:
Last Week: 5th (41.4)
This Week: 9th (39.4)
Rushing yards per game:
Last Week: 4th (251.4)
This Week: 4th (243.8)
Passing yards per game:
Last Week: 95th (208.9)
This Week: 99th (208.8)
Total Offense:
Last Week: 24th (460.3)
This Week: 23rd (452.6)
Total first downs:
Last Week: T-16th (250)
This Week: 19th (268)
Turnovers lost:
Last Week: T-2nd (5)
This Week: 3rd (6)
Third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: 15th (48.4%)
This Week: 20th (46.9%)
Red zone offense:
Last Week: T-5th (94.5%)
This Week: 8th (93.2%)
Tackles for loss allowed:
Last Week: T-23rd (4.40)
This Week: T-31st (4.55)
Sacks allowed:
Last Week: T-21st (1.20)
This Week: T-16th (1.09)
Defense
Scoring defense:
Last Week: 1st (11.20)
This Week: 2nd (11.73)
Total defense:
Last Week: 1st (232.8)
This Week: 1st (241.3)
Rushing defense:
Last Week: 1st (72.7)
This Week: 2nd (79.5)
Passing yards allowed:
Last Week: 4th (160.1)
This Week: 5th (161.7)
Total first downs allowed:
Last Week: 1st (127)
This Week: 3rd (147)
Turnovers gained:
Last Week: T-103 (11)
This Week: T-116 (11)
Team sacks:
Last Week: T-14th (3.10)
This Week: T-22nd (2.82)
Team tackles for loss:
Last Week: T-60th (5.9)
This Week: T-75th (5.5)
Opponent third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: 11th (29.6%)
This Week: 14th (30.4%)