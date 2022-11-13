Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 11

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-11-13 18:14:40 -0600’) }}
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here’s a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Scoring offense:
Last Week: 5th (42.2)
This Week: 5th (41.4)
Rushing yards per game:
Last Week: 4th (250.0)
This Week: 4th (251.4)
Passing yards per game:
Last Week: 93rd (215.7)
This Week: 95th (208.9)
Total Offense:
Last Week: 21st (465.7)
This Week: 24th (460.3)
Total first downs:
Last Week: T-19th (223)
This Week: T-16th (250)
Turnovers lost:
Last Week: 2nd (5)
This Week: T-2nd (5)
Third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: 15th (49.1%)
This Week: 15th (48.4%)
Red zone offense:
Last Week: T-6th (94.1%)
This Week: T-5th (94.5%)
Tackles for loss allowed:
Last Week: T-28th (4.44)
This Week: T-23rd (4.40)
Sacks allowed:
Last Week: T-20th (1.11)
This Week: T-21st (1.20)
Defense
Scoring defense:
Last Week: 3rd (12.11)
This Week: 1st (11.20)
Total defense:
Last Week: 2nd (242.4)
This Week: 1st (232.8)
Rushing defense:
Last Week: 1st (72.4)
This Week: 1st (72.7)
Passing yards allowed:
Last Week: 9th (170.0)
This Week: 4th (160.1)
Total first downs allowed:
Last Week: T-2nd (119)
This Week: 1st (127)
Turnovers gained:
Last Week: T-88th (11)
This Week: T-103 (11)
Team sacks:
Last Week: T-10th (3.22)
This Week: T-14th (3.10)
Team tackles for loss:
Last Week: T-41st (6.3)
This Week: T-60th (5.9)
Opponent third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: 10th (29.4%)
This Week: 11th (29.6%)