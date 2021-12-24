Reese Witherspoon Christmas

Reese Witherspoon is in the right place at the right time — Christmastime, that is.

“Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other’s company,” she wrote in an Instagram caption for photo of her sons Tennessee, 9, and Deacon, 18, who are cuddled up in front of a sparkling Christmas tree with their sister Ava, 22.

Witherspoon, 45, posted the photo on Friday and included a message to followers from her family, which includes husband Jim Toth, 51.

“Sending you & your dearest HUGE holiday hugs!” she added. “From our family to yours.”

Witherspoon recently opened up about motherhood and raising her three kids in a conversation with Gayle King for InStyle magazine’s December/January 2022 cover story.

“My first, most important priority is my kids. If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day— do you even think they know, Gayle? I don’t even think they know,” she said.

The actress also discussed whether her kids plan to follow in her Hollywood footsteps.

“It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons,” she explains. “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”

The family of four recently spent Thanksgiving together and snapped a sweet photo together at their gathering.

“Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! 🍂🧡🍁,” the Oscar winner captioned her post.