Where every Big Ten team lands in ESPN’s preseason Football Power Index rankings

Spring ball is wrapping up and it’s officially time to start looking ahead to the 2022 season this fall. That means we have preseason rankings to start reviewing, with Michigan State expected to once again be one of the top teams in the country.
ESPN released its Football Power Index (FPI) rankings this past week, which is a formula to predict how many games each team will win. For those unaware, the Football Power Index officially “measures a team’s true strength on net points scale; expected point margin vs. average opponent on a neutral field.”
With the rankings released for every FBS team, I took a look at where all the Big Ten teams came in. Here’s a breakdown of each Big Ten team from the lowest-ranked team to the highest-ranked team:
Rutgers
FPI ranking: 83
Projected record: 4-8
Northwestern
FPI ranking: 82
Projected record: 4-8
Illinois
FPI ranking: 73
Projected record: 5-7
Indiana
FPI ranking: 66
Projected record: 4-8
Purdue
FPI ranking: 44
Projected record: 7-5
Maryland
FPI ranking: 43
Projected record: 6-6
Minnesota
FPI ranking: 40
Projected record: 8-4
Iowa
FPI ranking: 38
Projected record: 7-5
Nebraska
FPI ranking: 35
Projected record: 8-4
Wisconsin
FPI ranking: 21
Projected record: 8-4
Michigan State
FPI ranking: 16
Projected record: 8-4
Penn State
FPI ranking: 12
Projected record: 8-4
Michigan
FPI ranking: 7
Projected record: 10-2
Ohio State
FPI ranking: 2
Projected record: 12-0
Complete Rankings
