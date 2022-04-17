Where every Big Ten team lands in ESPN’s preseason Football Power Index rankings

Spring ball is wrapping up and it’s officially time to start looking ahead to the 2022 season this fall. That means we have preseason rankings to start reviewing, with Michigan State expected to once again be one of the top teams in the country.

ESPN released its Football Power Index (FPI) rankings this past week, which is a formula to predict how many games each team will win. For those unaware, the Football Power Index officially “measures a team’s true strength on net points scale; expected point margin vs. average opponent on a neutral field.”

With the rankings released for every FBS team, I took a look at where all the Big Ten teams came in. Here’s a breakdown of each Big Ten team from the lowest-ranked team to the highest-ranked team:

Rutgers

FPI ranking: 83

Projected record: 4-8

Northwestern

FPI ranking: 82

Projected record: 4-8

Illinois

FPI ranking: 73

Projected record: 5-7

Indiana

FPI ranking: 66

Projected record: 4-8

Purdue

FPI ranking: 44

Projected record: 7-5

Maryland

FPI ranking: 43

Projected record: 6-6

Minnesota

FPI ranking: 40

Projected record: 8-4

Iowa

FPI ranking: 38

Projected record: 7-5

Nebraska

FPI ranking: 35

Projected record: 8-4

Wisconsin

FPI ranking: 21

Projected record: 8-4

Michigan State

FPI ranking: 16

Projected record: 8-4

Penn State

FPI ranking: 12

Projected record: 8-4

Michigan

FPI ranking: 7

Projected record: 10-2

Ohio State

FPI ranking: 2

Projected record: 12-0

Complete Rankings

List of every Big Ten team with projected record:

No. 2 – Ohio State (12-0)

No. 7 – Michigan (10-2)

No. 12 – Penn State (8-4)

No. 16 – Michigan State (8-4)

No. 21 – Wisconsin (8-4)

No. 35 – Nebraska (8-4)

No. 38 – Iowa (7-5)

No. 40 – Minnesota (8-4)

No. 43 – Maryland (6-6)

No. 44 – Purdue (7-5)

No. 66 – Indiana (4-8)

No. 73 – Illinois (5-7)

No. 82 – Northwestern (4-8)

No. 83 – Rutgers (4-8)

