Getting to the Super Bowl is a challenge in itself and winning is another uphill battle. However, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who already owns a myriad of post season records, made his 10th career Super Bowl appearance in 2021 and extended his record of Super Bowl wins to 7. No other quarterback has appeared in more than 5 Super Bowls, let alone claimed over 4 rings. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are tied for second with 4. See below for the complete list of quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins and additional information on how to watch the big game.

RELATED: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl history: Every appearance, win, MVP, loss, and Super Bowl stats, records

NFL Quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins all-time:

Tom Brady – 7

Joe Montana – 4

Terry Bradshaw – 4

Troy Aikman – 3

Eli Manning – 2

Peyton Manning – 2

Ben Roethlisberger – 2

John Elway – 2

Jim Plunkett – 2

Bob Griese – 2

Roger Staubach – 2

Bart Starr – 2

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Wins and Rings:

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) – New England defeated St. Louis, 20-17

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) – New England defeated Carolina, 32-29

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) – New England defeated Philadelphia, 24-21

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England defeated Seattle, 28-24

Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England defeated Los Angeles, 13-3

Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City, 31-9

Read more NFL

Where is the 2022 Super Bowl? Location, city, date, stadium, halftime show,… Who is playing Super Bowl halftime show 2022? Performers, date, how to watch,… Sunday Night Football schedule: Live stream 2022 NFL Playoffs, how to watch…

NFL QBs with most Super Bowl wins: Where does Tom Brady rank after Super Bowl 2021? originally appeared on NBCSports.com