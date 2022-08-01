Where does Senator Kyrsten Sinema stand on reconciliation bill?

Reuters

U.S. Senate likely to delay bill on gay marriage until September

The U.S. Senate is likely to delay a vote on protecting gay marriage until September, as Democrats push forward with a $430 billion climate change and drug pricing bill, which could cost them Republican support for the marriage measure, aides and advocates said on Monday. Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, the chamber’s first openly gay member who has been working to shepherd the Respect for Marriage Act forward, now expects the bill to come to the floor after lawmakers return from a weeks-long August recess. Proponents of the bill worry that waiting could cause support to dwindle as opponents ramp up pressure on fellow Republicans to oppose it, according to a source familiar with the Senate negotiations.