Where does Florida State fall in very early 2023 preseason rankings?

The 2022 college football season just came to an end Monday night.

And yet, the focus of some people has already turned to a 2023 season that is still almost eight months away with way-too-early top 25s for the upcoming season released from a variety of outlets Monday night.

For the first time in years, Florida State features heavily in these rankings. The Seminoles jumped out to a 10-3 record in Mike Norvell’s third season and could very well emerge as a trendy College Football Playoff pick this offseason.

Where do a number of national outlets have FSU in these very early 2023 polls?

ESPN

ESPN enters the offseason extremely high on FSU. The Seminoles come in at No. 4 in the rankings behind only No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan and just ahead of No. 5 Alabama.

No. 15 Clemson and No. 21 North Carolina are the only two other ACC teams included in this top 25. Aside from the Tigers, the only other ranked team here that FSU will face in 2023 is No. 8 LSU, with the two teams set to open the season in Orlando Sept. 3.

Here’s the FSU outlook, as written by ESPN’s Chris Low: “It has taken longer than Florida State hoped, but the Seminoles have finally turned the corner and might be a legitimate ACC title and CFP contender in 2023. In coach Mike Norvell’s third season, the Seminoles won 10 games for the first time since 2016 and won their last six contests. Quarterback Jordan Travis might be a Heisman Trophy candidate next season and most of his top running backs and receivers are expected to return. Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin can talk about being the transfer portal king, but Norvell has used it as well as anyone. Top tight end transfers Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) and Kyle Morlock (Shorter) are nice additions. Two starters will have to be replaced on the offensive line; Jeremiah Byers, an All-Conference USA selection at UTEP, and Casey Roddick, a team captain at Colorado, might be able to step right in. Darrell Jackson (Miami) and Braden Fiske (Western Michigan) will add good depth to the defensive line, which welcomes back Fabien Lovett and Jared Verse, a potential top-10 pick, who returned for one more season. Fentrell Cypress was one of the better cornerbacks in the portal.”

Action Network

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network is in agreement that FSU will be a top-five team right now entering the 2023 season. He also has the Seminoles at No. 4 behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan and just above No. 5 Ohio State. Action Network’s power rating ranks FSU at No. 7.

As far as teams on FSU’s 2023 schedule, McMurphy has LSU at No. 6, Clemson at No. 9 and Pitt at No. 22. Louisville (No. 20) and UNC (No. 23) are the other two ranked ACC teams in the poll.