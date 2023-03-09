Where did Dak Prescott place in FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd’s ranking of top NFC quarterbacks?

Ranking quarterbacks is a favorite pastime of analysts during the NFL offseason.

Colin Cowherd, host of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” put his own rankings out on Tuesday rating all the NFC quarterbacks.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the conference following a year in which he was tied for the league lead in interceptions.

Cowherd remarked that Prescott has one of the best completion percentages in NFL history but has struggled as the team around him has gotten worse.

Cowherd’s No. 1 quarterback was Los Angeles Ram Matthew Stafford who suffered multiple injuries in an unproductive 2022 season.

Cowherd’s entire list is below.