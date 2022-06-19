Where Detroit stands now that all draft picks are signed

The Detroit Lions have their entire draft class of 2022 locked up with Friday’s signing of second-round pick Josh Paschal. The defensive lineman from Kentucky signed for four years and $8,419,466, a predetermined salary slot based on the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

Per Over the Cap, the Lions have exactly $10,255,846 in available cap room now that Paschal is under contract. At Spotrac the figure is $9,364,590, a discrepancy based on incentive earnings calculations.

Both figures place the Lions 23rd in the 32-team league rankings for cap room. The Cleveland Browns have the most while the New England Patriots are the lowest at just under $2 million.

Detroit still has one roster spot open after the recent retirement of nose tackle John Penisini. Don’t expect them to use it until training camp, which kicks off in the last week of July.

