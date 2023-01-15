- Roundtable
Bullish or bearish, our 10 panelists help make sense of increasingly complicated market dynamics. Plus: nine stock picks.
The optimist sees bubbles and thinks champagne. The pessimist thinks Alka-Seltzer.
So it goes with investors, too, including the 10 on this year’s Barron’s Roundtable. Some consider last year’s steep losses in stocks and bonds a necessary cleansing that set the stage for renewed rallies and lofty returns. Others simply see it as the first leg down in a protracted bear market.