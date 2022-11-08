Where Alabama stands in the CFP rankings following its loss to LSU

Despite suffering its second loss of the season, Alabama remained inside the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. Following its 32-31 overtime defeat to LSU over the weekend, the Crimson Tide slid three spots to No. 9 in the rankings.

Alabama’s current spot marks the lowest it has fallen in the College Football Playoff rankings since dropping to No. 13 following its loss at Auburn in 2019. That season was the first time Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff, a fate it will all but certainly suffer again this year.

“I know some people have written us off to some degree, but at the same time, I think we have a lot of pride as an organization,” Nick Saban said Monday. “I think we need to get focused on what it takes to win games.”

Georgia climbed to the top of the rankings after knocking off previously top-ranked Tennessee over the weekend. Ohio State, Michigan and TCU round out the top four while the Volunteers dropped to No. 5.

While Georgia could clinch the SEC East with a win over Mississippi State this weekend, Tennessee is still in the playoff picture as Ohio State and Michigan are set to play each other later this month. Tennessee handed Alabama its first loss of the season last month, beating the Crimson Tide 52-49 game-winning field goal inside Neyland Stadium.

LSU moved up three spots to No. 7 following its win over Alabama. The Crimson Tide will face another tough test this weekend when it takes on No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT in Oxford, Miss. Alabama hasn’t lost back-to-back games in the regular season since Nick Saban’s first season with the team in 2007.