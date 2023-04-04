Where Alabama basketball is ranked in final polls

Despite falling in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Alabama was ranked in the top four in the USA Today Coaches poll released on Tuesday.

UConn was ranked No. 1 after it defeated San Diego State 76-59 in the national championship game. The Aztecs were ranked No. 2, followed by Miami at No. 3 and then the Crimson Tide at No. 4.

As it has done for most of the season, Alabama finished the 2022 campaign as the highest-ranked SEC team as it was joined by No. 16 Tennessee, No. 21 Arkansas and No. 25 Texas A&M.

The final coaches poll ranking is the highest mark in program history. The previous record was when Alabama was ranked No. 5 at the end of the 1956 and 2021 seasons.