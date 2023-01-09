Where Alabama basketball is ranked following wins over Kentucky, Ole Miss

Where Alabama basketball is ranked following wins over Kentucky, Ole Miss

Where Alabama basketball is ranked following wins over Kentucky, Ole Miss

Alabama moved back into the top five after downing unranked Ole Miss and Kentucky last week.

On Monday, the Crimson Tide tied its season-high ranking, returning to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25. Alabama was one of five SEC teams to be ranked in the poll and once again is the highest-ranked team in the conference. The Crimson Tide was joined by No. 5 Tennessee, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 20 Missouri and No. 21 Auburn.

On Wednesday, Alabama will have its first ranked road test since Dec. 10 when it defeated No. 1 Houston, as it travels to Fayetteville to face No. 15 Arkansas.

