Where Alabama basketball is ranked following loss to Oklahoma

Alabama moved two spots down in Monday’s Associated Press Poll following its blowout loss to Oklahoma.

It also marks the first time in two weeks the Crimson Tide, didn’t receive any first-place votes with Purdue recording all 62 tallies this week. Tennessee claimed Alabama’s old spot in the polls as the SEC is the lone conference to have two teams in the top five. Following the Volunteers and Crimson Tide was Auburn at No. 25.

This story will be updated