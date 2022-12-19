Where Alabama basketball is ranked following loss to Gonzaga

After falling to Gonzaga 100-90 in the C.M. Newton Classic, Alabama basketball fell five spots to No. 9 in Monday’s Associated Press poll.

Saturday’s loss marks the second-ranked loss of the season for the Crimson Tide who fell to No. 2 UConn during the Phil Knight Invitational and then to the now-No. 11 Bulldogs.

Alabama was one of six SEC teams to be ranked in the polls this week as it was joined by No. 8 Tennessee, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 23 Auburn.

