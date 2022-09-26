When you’re sacked that many times, it’s not the offensive line

Washington’s offense was overwhelmed by Philadelphia’s defense on Sunday, with the Eagles picking up nine sacks on Carson Wentz.

After the 24-8 loss, Wentz took accountability for his part in getting sacked so many times.

“Any time there’s a number like that, that is not the O-line. That is not on the O-line. I got to be better,” Wentz said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I got to get rid of the ball in a lot of those situations and find a way to just find a check down and move on and different things like that. So hats off to their D-line, their front. It’s a good front but I got to be better and help our guys out.”

Wentz finished the game 25-of-43 for 211 yards. He fumbled twice, losing one.

“Definitely not good enough,” Wentz said. “That’s a good defense. It’s a good team, they got after us. I did not play to my standards, especially early. I think that’s tough. And unfortunately, in back-to-back weeks we’ve dug ourselves a hole. I got to be better, especially early on, so that we’re not having to throw the whole second half and let them play coverage and do some things differently. So I got to be better.”

Wentz will have to play another good edge rusher next week when the Commanders head to Dallas to play the Cowboys.

