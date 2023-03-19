‘when you see my buffalo, give it a carrot.’

Paras Griffin/Getty Images // Getty Images

One of Rick Ross’s neighbors told TMZ that his buffalo kept trespassing into her yard.

She told the publication she feared for the safety of her children.

Ross addressed their escape in an Instagram story, thanking his neighbors for returning them.

Rick Ross’ buffalo have been escaping his Promise Land estate and into a neighbor’s yard, much to her chagrin, according to a report from TMZ.

Rapper and rancher Ross, who lives in Fayetteville, Georgia, keeps various animals on the property, including horses, cows and a pair of buffalo, one of whom is named Timbuktu. The buffalo were given to Ross last year for his birthday by the clothing company Ethika while he expanded his ranch.

The unnamed woman, who lives on a plot of land behind the rapper’s property, told TMZ the 2,000-pound animals crossed onto her lawn twice this week, making her fear for the safety of her two young children.

She also shared a video of the animals tearing through her yard and chewing on her grass. In the video, a group of people can be seen ushering the pair of buffalo — along with a cow — off her property.

The woman said the incident resulted in her attempting to confront Ross, but she only ended up speaking with a member of his team. She told TMZ that she plans to file a neighbor dispute with the city.

In response to headlines about his animals escaping his ranch, Ross took to his Instagram story Sunday afternoon to make a statement — and deter fears about his massive animals.

“They are just grazers, they are not meat eaters,” Ross said in one story.

Ross explained the animals escaped because of work he was doing on his property and confirmed members of his team were the group that rounded up the escaped animals.

He also asked those listening to his online statement “to always keep a collar” on their animals — although he contradicted himself by saying he did not keep a collar on his buffalo.

“And for everybody that’s wanting a statement and response for my bulls, my cows, a couple buffalos that got away in the community, this is my response: I always return stray animals. Make sure you always keep a collar on your animal. And mine don’t have a collar cus you know it’s mine.”

Ross continued: “So when you see my buffalo, give it a carrot, give it an apple. They so kind. They so peaceful. Thanks everybody for watching. Thanks everyone for making sure my animals got back into the Promise Land.”

Back in January, Ross took to his Instagram story to share a conspiracy theory about Tesla, saying he feared that the semi-autonomous vehicle could be remote-controlled to take him to authorities against his will.

Representatives for Ross did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

