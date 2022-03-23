Nina Agdal is baring it all.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a completely nude mirror selfie. The 29-year-old posed cleverly for the risqué photo as she barely covered herself while holding her phone.

“Instagram took this down so I’m obviously gonna post it again,” Agdal captioned the steamy snap.

Many of Agdal’s 1.6 million followers took to the comments section and gushed over how the star looked amazing.

Nina Agdal has appeared in six Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues. Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images

“Omg HOT HOT HOT,” singer Caroline Vreeland wrote.

“When you got it… flaunt it!” chimed actress Ali Larter. “Hot AF.”

Many flooded the comments section with fire and heart-shaped eyes emojis.

Agdal is no stranger to posting sizzling pics on social media. Last week, the model uploaded a silhouette of her nude body overlooking the sunset in Switzerland.

Nina Agdal said she loves to stock up on whole, clean ingredients to prepare fun dishes at home. Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Happy to report the saunas in Switzerland in fact are hotter than most,” she captioned that photo.

The star is reportedly single after she and Jack Brinkley-Cook, Christie Brinkley’s son, called it quits in Nov. 2021 after four years of dating. She previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio for nearly a year before they broke up in 2017. However, insiders have insisted the pair remain pals.

The actor, 47, is currently involved with 24-year-old model Camila Morrone.

Agdal, who grew up playing basketball in her native Denmark, has appeared in six Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues. According to the outlet, she made her first appearance in 2012 and earned the “Rookie of the Year” title. In 2014, the model appeared on the cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge. Recently, Agdal launched her own fitness app The Agdal Method.

From left: Models Chrissy Teigen, Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50th Anniversary Party at Swimsuit Beach House on February 18, 2014, in New York City. Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Back in July 2021, Agdal spoke to Fox News Digital about how appearing in SI Swimsuit changed her life.

“After I appeared on Sports Illustrated, I remember I would walk down the street and people would recognize me,” she explained at the time. “They would say my name. In Denmark, where I’m from, it was a huge deal. SI Swimsuit has this incredible power of putting someone on the map.”

“They gave me the confidence and the power to build something for myself,” she shared. “We’ve seen so many powerful women appear in that magazine who later become entrepreneurs and so much more. I truly think it’s just the secret, spicy ingredient that I will always carry.”

“It put my name out in such an unexpected way,” Agdal continued. “It also gave me this incredible boost of confidence. Like, ‘If I can achieve this, what can I do next?’ And [editor] MJ Day is such a powerful force in uplifting women. SI Swimsuit has become such an incredible vehicle for diversity in the modeling industry. It represents women who are empowered and confident from all different backgrounds. It certainly continues to empower me.”

Nina Agdal is grateful for the success she achieved with the help of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

Agdal also revealed the one workout routine she’s not crazy about.

“I dread running,” she admitted. “I always hear about this runner’s high and how people just fall immediately in love with it. I felt like I needed to learn to run and enjoy it. But instead of forcing myself to do something that I just didn’t like, I would go on a power walk. I focused less on the time, like ‘How long am I doing this?’ and just kept going. I think that helped to build my endurance. But now I can try it and it’s not so terrible. Sometimes I just feel like walking and that’s great in itself.”