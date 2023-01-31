When will he pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA scoring record?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is chasing the regular season all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 career points and has held the record since April 1984, eight months before James was born.

James is 117 points from claiming the record. His career scoring average is 27.2 ppg with his 2022-23 season average at 30.2 ppg. At this season’s pace, James would set the record on Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. He is well on his way to becoming the all-time leading scorer before the All-Star break, which starts Feb. 17.

James has missed 10 games this season, and he will miss his 11th on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.

James and the Lakers will then play at the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday on TNT. James had 41 points on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics. His career points total is now 38,271.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time regular season scoring record. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

When will LeBron James set the scoring record?

Monday: at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV) — James is OUT for Monday’s game.

Tuesday: at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Thursday: at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday: at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Feb. 7: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:30 p.m. ET

Feb. 9: vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Feb. 11: at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Feb. 13: at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Feb. 15: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

LeBron James’ recent scoring performances

Jan. 28: Celtics 125, Lakers 121 (OT) — 41 points

Jan. 25: Lakers 113, Spurs 104 — 20 points

Jan. 24: Clippers 133, Lakers 115 — 46 points

Jan. 22: Lakers 121, Trail Blazers 112 — 37 points

Jan. 20: Lakers 122, Grizzlies 121 — 23 points