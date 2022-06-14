When, where, how to watch, full draft order, top prospects invited to green room

The 2022 NBA draft is Thursday, June 23. Here’s everything you need to know about the event from how to watch to draft order to top prospects.
When is the 2022 NBA draft?
The NBA draft is Thursday, June 23.
What time does the 2022 NBA draft start?
The NBA draft begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What TV channel is the 2022 NBA draft on?
The NBA draft’s first round will be televised on ABC and ESPN. The second round will be on ESPN.
Where is the 2022 NBA draft?
The NBA draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the league’s Brooklyn Nets play. This is the ninth straight year the draft will be held at Barclays Center.
How does the NBA draft work?
The NBA draft lottery was held in May to determine the order of the top 14 picks in this year’s draft. The Orlando Magic earned the right to select the No. 1 overall pick. Once the Ping Pong balls determine the top-four order, the Nos. 5-30 picks are determined by regular season finish.
How many rounds are in the NBA draft?
There are two rounds in the NBA draft, and both will be held on June 23.
How many picks are in the NBA draft?
In 2022, there will be 58 selections in the NBA draft instead of the customary 60 (30 in each round). The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat forfeited second-round picks this year for violating league rules during last summer’s free agency period around Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.
Who has the first pick in the 2022 NBA draft?
The Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft after winning the draft lottery in May. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings round out the top four based on the lottery.
What is the full order of picks in the 2022 NBA draft?
The current order is:
First Round
1. Orlando
2. Oklahoma City
3. Houston
4. Sacramento
5. Detroit
6. Indiana
7. Portland
8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio
10. Washington
11. New York
12. Oklahoma City (from Los Angeles Clippers)
13. Charlotte
14. Cleveland
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta
17. Houston (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago
19. Minnesota
20. San Antonio (from Toronto)
21. Denver
22. Memphis (from Utah)
23. Philadelphia
24. Milwaukee
25. San Antonio (from Boston)
26. Dallas
27. Miami
28. Golden State
29. Memphis
30. Denver (from Oklahoma City via Phoenix)
Second Round
31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)
32. Orlando
33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)
34. Oklahoma City
35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
36. Portland
37. Sacramento
38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)
40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)
41. New Orleans
42. New York
43. LA Clippers
44. Atlanta
45. Charlotte
46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)
47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
48. Minnesota
49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)
51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
52. New Orleans (from Utah)
53. Boston
— Milwaukee (forfeited)
— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
54. Washington (from Dallas)
55. Golden State
56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)
57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)
58. Indiana (from Phoenix)
Which top prospects will attend the 2022 NBA draft?
This is the current list of invitees to the green room at Barclays Center for the NBA draft, listed in alphabetical order.
Ochai Agbaji, F, Kansas
Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
Malaki Branham, F, Ohio State
Dyson Daniels, G, G League Ignite
Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin
Ousmane Dieng, F, NZ Breakers
Jalen Duren, C, Memphis
AJ Griffin, F, Duke
Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga
Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue
Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona
Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky
Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn
Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor
Mark Williams, C, Duke