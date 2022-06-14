When, where, how to watch, full draft order, top prospects invited to green room

The 2022 NBA draft is Thursday, June 23. Here’s everything you need to know about the event from how to watch to draft order to top prospects.

When is the 2022 NBA draft?

The NBA draft is Thursday, June 23.

What time does the 2022 NBA draft start?

The NBA draft begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the 2022 NBA draft on?

The NBA draft’s first round will be televised on ABC and ESPN. The second round will be on ESPN.

Where is the 2022 NBA draft?

The NBA draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the league’s Brooklyn Nets play. This is the ninth straight year the draft will be held at Barclays Center.

How does the NBA draft work?

The NBA draft lottery was held in May to determine the order of the top 14 picks in this year’s draft. The Orlando Magic earned the right to select the No. 1 overall pick. Once the Ping Pong balls determine the top-four order, the Nos. 5-30 picks are determined by regular season finish.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley and NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum pose after the Magic won the first pick for the 2022 NBA draft during the NBA draft lottery at McCormick Place in Chicago on May 17, 2022. (David Banks/USA TODAY Sports)

How many rounds are in the NBA draft?

There are two rounds in the NBA draft, and both will be held on June 23.

How many picks are in the NBA draft?

In 2022, there will be 58 selections in the NBA draft instead of the customary 60 (30 in each round). The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat forfeited second-round picks this year for violating league rules during last summer’s free agency period around Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.

Who has the first pick in the 2022 NBA draft?

The Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft after winning the draft lottery in May. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings round out the top four based on the lottery.

What is the full order of picks in the 2022 NBA draft?

The current order is:

First Round

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Denver (from Oklahoma City via Phoenix)

Second Round

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans (from Utah)

53. Boston

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington (from Dallas)

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana (from Phoenix)

Which top prospects will attend the 2022 NBA draft?

This is the current list of invitees to the green room at Barclays Center for the NBA draft, listed in alphabetical order.

Ochai Agbaji, F, Kansas

Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Malaki Branham, F, Ohio State

Dyson Daniels, G, G League Ignite

Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

Ousmane Dieng, F, NZ Breakers

Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

AJ Griffin, F, Duke

Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona

Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn

Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

Mark Williams, C, Duke