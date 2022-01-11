The Hype House remains one of TikTok’s most popular content houses and while others have tried to reach their level of fame, most have failed to do so. Despite some departures and a whole lot of drama, you probably still see the Hype House and its members everywhere you turn.

On January 7, almost a year after it was announced by Netflix, the Hype House reality show finally arrived. The eight-episode series provides a look inside the lives of TikTok’s most famous overnight sensations. So in case you need an update on the details of the show or what these newly minted stars are up to these days, here’s a refresher on everything you need to know about the Hype House.

When was Hype House filmed?

In episode one, Alex Warren shares that he and the other creators moved into the Hype House mansion in Moorpark, California, “a year and a half ago.” According to The New York Times, the Hype House was formed in December 2019 and members started moving in shortly thereafter. So, it’s likely that the show mostly filmed during the late spring and early summer of 2021.

“A year and a half ago, we were moving into a house just full of friends trying to make content,” he said. “We started getting interviewed by Forbes, The New York Times. Now we’re the Hype House.”

Is there a trailer for the Hype House reality show?

Days ahead of the Hype House reality show’s January 7 release date, Netflix dropped an official trailer, and it was definitely worth the wait.

While highlighting some of TikTok’s most renowned creators, the series also delves deep into the friendships and personal lives of the show’s cast. The seemingly overnight success stories open up about what it’s like to live and work in a house focused on content creation.

“Imagine a fraternity filled with people that have millions of followers and dollars and a ring light,” Nikita Dragun joked in the trailer.

Can’t wait to binge-watch the Hype House reality show? Check out the show’s trailer for a sneak peek.

When does the Hype House reality show air?

After more than a year, Hype House is finally coming to the small screen. The TikTok house confirmed an official release date for their Netflix series. “We’re so excited to announce that The Hype House is dropping on Netflix January 7th,” the crew posted on Instagram.

According to E! News, a synopsis of the show reads: “From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives.”

What is the Hype House?

Think Jake Paul’s Team Ten or David Dobrik’s The Vlog Squad. The Hype House is a group of teens who make TikToks together in LA. Unlike Team Ten, though, there is no de facto leader taking a percentage of the profits.

“This whole house is designed for productivity,” Thomas Petrou, who is credited with helping to create the House along with Chase Hudson and Daisy Keech, told The New York Times. “If you want to party, there’s hundreds of houses that throw parties in L.A. every weekend. We don’t want to be that.”

Of course, there are house rules. As NYT explains, the members are allowed to have friends over, but they can’t throw a party. And, if you break something, you have 15 days to replace it. The biggest rule, though? All members must make TikTok videos, three a day to be exact.

Where is the Hype House?

While the Hype House originated in a mansion in LA, seven months after moving into that first home, the group packed up and left for an even more epic place. The members took over the former residence of the Clout Gang and their new digs include a gym, elevator, and what he called the disco room. Since then, though, they have moved a third time and their latest digs might be the coolest yet.

What’s new with the Hype House?

Hype House is headed to the small screen. In April 2021, Netflix confirmed a reality show about the social media superstars was on its way. According to a press release, the series will welcome viewers “into the infamous Hype House” where the TikTok content creators “open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we’ve seldom seen.”

The streamer followed up with a tweet confirming which members of Hype House would be a part of the show. Similar to its press release, Netflix tweeted, “Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see!”

Who lives in the hype house?

Honestly, it’s almost impossible to get an accurate list of all the members of the Hype House because it seems like it’s constantly changing. That being said, we do know that the following TikTokers are currently part of the group: Nikita Dragun, Thomas Petrou, Larri Merritt, Alex Warren, Chase Hudson, Kouvr Annon, and Jack Wright.

OK, that’s a lot of people, so let’s break some of them down.

Alex Warren

Many consider Alex Warren to be kind of like the David Dobrik of the Hype House, pretty much because he seems really genuine and down-to-earth and he is known for his great vlogs featuring all of the other members.

Kouvr Annon

Alex’s girlfriend, Kouvr, is also in the Hype House. She has been known to be very outspoken when it comes to body positivity.

Chase Hudson

Chase, who is known as Lil Huddy, used to date former Hype House member Charli D’Amelio, though they have since broken up. These days, though, the exes are seemingly still friends and Chase remains the original e-boy of TikTok.

Thomas Petrou

Thomas, 23, used to be a part of Team 10. He is credited with creating the Hype House, along with Chase and Daisy. Ever since his drama with Daisy, Thomas has been keeping it pretty low-key, though he found himself in a feud with Bryce.

Nikita Dragun

Nikita made a name for herself as a professional make-up artist and YouTuber. With 3.6 million YouTube followers and 9.1 on Instagram, she launched her very own Dragun Beauty makeup brand and hosts a Snapchat show called Nikita Unfiltered. She recently went viral after her new song “Dick” shared screenshots of DMs and texts from well-known men in the entertainment industry.

Jack Wright

Jack grew his TikTok following to over 8 million in two years through viral dance challenges.

The 18-year-old was involved in a social media scandal after his friend Mason Rizzo, and twin brother, James Wright, accused his former girlfriend and Hype House affiliate, Sienna Mae Gomez, of sexually assaulting him while he was unconscious in May 2021. While he didn’t confirm the allegations, Jack wrote, “I truly encourage my childhood friend Sienna to get the support and help that she needs. I don’t want to tear anyone down and only wish healing for everyone involved.”

Sienna Mae Gomez

Sienna Mae Gomez is a body acceptance and positivity TikToker. She’s known for sharing uplifting messages about self-acceptance and discussing popular topics like how people use filters to modify the way their bodies look on social media.

While Sienna Mae Gomez is slated to star in the upcoming series, she announced that she is not a Hype House member. “Thank u @thehypehousela for letting me b in ur show even tho I’m not quite an official member😁🤟 okay go add to ur list now,” she wrote on Instagram.

On June 1, 2021, she released a YouTube video denying the claims that were made against her. According to Insider, she lost at least one endorsement deal and up to 400,000 followers in the wake of the accusations.

Are there other TikTok houses like the Hype House?

Ever since the Hype House launched, many other houses have followed suit. There’s the Sway House, the Clubhouse, and so many more. Depending on what you’re looking for in a content house, whether it’s more fashion-focused, filled with comedic creators, or something totally different, chances are there’s a house out there to feel your needs.

