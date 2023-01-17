When to Sell a Stock

When to Sell a Stock

by

The best advice given to investors in the stock market has always been: “Buy low, sell high!” Unfortunately, the problem is more about knowing the best time to sell than when to buy. Some investors tend to forget that, until you sell it, your stock is only valued as a number on paper—not in cash in your hands. So, when should you ideally sell a stock?

When to Sell a Stock: Eight Time-Tested Tips

1. When Profit is Enough

If you are following the old market maxim, you know that the time to sell is when your stock has gained. But how much of a gain do you need to indicate it’s time to sell?