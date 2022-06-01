Sam Asghari opens up about life with fiancée Britney Spears — and staying optimistic about starting a family together after their recent pregnancy loss. (Photo: zz/Galaxy/STAR MAX/IPx)

Sam Asghari is finally pulling back the curtain and giving a glimpse of life with fiancée Britney Spears.

In a new interview, the aspiring actor and fitness buff made rare comments about life with the woman he affectionately calls his “Lioness.” It includes candid statements about their recent pregnancy loss as well as details about his top-secret proposal.

Asghari initially told GQ he wanted to stay away from the topic of Spears’s miscarriage — as the interview took place just one day after they shared the news publicly in May. However, he opened up after being reminded that normalizing pregnancy loss can help other people.

“Yeah, it’s positive,” he began. “We’re positive about it. It’s something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was: When the baby’s ready, it’ll come… When the baby’s ready, it’ll be the right time.”

But he does “want to be a young father,” he said of starting a family with Spears, who has teen sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. He said “procreation” is “just the joy of life” and “that’s just a next step.”

Asghari is typically tight-lipped on all things Spears, but he also revealed new details about popping the question to the pop princess in September. He proposed at home to keep it a secret, he revealed. While he considered getting permission from her sons or her family (the latter she’s famously estranged from as of late), he decided against it so the news wouldn’t leak.

“I didn’t tell anybody to be honest with you. I didn’t want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her,” he said, adding, “We do have videos of it but that’s only for our eyes.”

He said Spears was shocked by the proposal, thinking he was giving her a puppy instead. (They have four dogs and one cat.) They have set a wedding date, but he wouldn’t say when it is.

Asghari also spoke about the engagement ring, which he helped design. He agonized over the decision, consulting his sisters and a friend. He said he wanted something delicate, not flashy, and opted for a princess cut diamond for his “a real life princess.”

Story continues

“I figured with her taste, she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity,” he said. “Celebrities get that million dollar ring. And usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweler. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it.”

Asghari talked a little about what makes them click as a couple. He said they enjoy physical activity, saying she’s “really good at basketball” and he obviously can’t touch her dance skills.

“I’m not a house husband,” he said when pressed for more details about his day to day and whether he does school runs. “I’m a normal person.”

He’s generally thrifty with his money, explaining that he wants “to build a future for my children. If you came to this country, you came with a purpose,” said the Iran native. “You don’t come here to goof around.”

Asked how that works when his future wife is worth millions — though millions less than she should be due to her conservatorship siphoning her assets, her lawyer has said — he broke it down.

“Trading off who pays for dinner,” he said. “We don’t have a joint account. I live off of lettuce and rice and coffee. That comes out to like $16 a day so I can take care of that myself,” he says. “We do travel a lot and I am dating a girl that’s very expensive, she has an expensive taste but I do try to incorporate my lifestyle to her as well, and if it was up to me, we would cut down on the traveling and stay at a much cheaper hotel, and we would probably live off of $60 a day.”

“It’s not about money,” he said. “You can live a lifestyle off that, but you have to be fair and square.”

The interview provided other tidbits about the man little is known about despite his six years being Spears’s closest confidante — and in the most pivotal time in her life as she broke free from the conservatorship, which she is now writing a memoir about.

He said her “humbleness” attracted him when they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video. “She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul.” He moved to the U.S. at age 12 and credits Miley Cyrus’s Hannah Montana for helping him learn English. He voted for Joe Biden, not Donald Trump. He wants to be an actor in the “natural” acting style — “like Brad Pitt.” He’d also like to play a superhero for Marvel or DC, gloating that he wouldn’t need to bulk up for the role because he’s already got the muscles. He also turned down appearances on Celebrity Big Brother and The Masked Singer, and said he would never appear on Dancing With the Stars.