When Red Sox expect ace back from rib stress fracture, per report

Report: New timeline for Chris Sale’s return from rib injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom revealed last week that Chris Sale had a stress fracture in his right rib cage, he admitted it would be “weeks,” not days, before the left-handed ace returns to action.

Apparently the current timetable is “months.”

The Red Sox expect Sale to be back by the end of May, The Athletic’s Peter Gammons reported Thursday. Gammons also reports the team expects right-hander James Paxton back by July and rookie Bryan Mata back “around the All-Star break.”

How Red Sox’ Sale-less rotation is shaping up ahead of Opening Day

Gammons’ update is a mixed bag for Red Sox fans. If Sale is sidelined until at least May 21, he’ll have missed 40 regular-season games — or about a quarter of Boston’s season — due to a freak injury he suffered throwing batting practice at his alma mater.

That’s a tough blow for a club that was counting on Sale and Nathan Eovaldi to lead a rotation that lost steady left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez in the offseason.

If you’re an optimist, you might find hope in Sale potentially being at full strength for the entire second half of the season. If the Red Sox can survive the first two months without the veteran ace — Tanner Houck is expected to join Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta in the initial rotation, with Rich Hill, Michael Wacha and Garrett Whitlock as the candidates for the final two spots — then Sale could give them a early-to-midseason boost.

Sale also hasn’t pitched more than 200 innings in a season since 2017, so maybe it’s a good thing that the 32-year-old doesn’t pitch a full season if that means he’s healthy for the postseason.

In any case, it sounds like we won’t see Sale on a mound for at least eight weeks.