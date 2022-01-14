He won’t have to deal with that stuff for much longer, however, as the Spaniard has also planned out with his family when to move on from the NBA. When his younger two-year-old son starts school, in four years approximately. “When my son starts school, the NBA will not be worth it. I will have to go back. I don’t want to make him dizzy moving around when he’s six years old, at the age of starting to make friends. It was discussed with my wife and we have it very clear. There will come a time when basketball will not be the priority.”

In fact, the perception of the Cavs around the NBA at the time was so poor — and Rubio, at this stage of his career, seemed like such an odd fit for a rebuilding Cleveland franchise — that other teams thought he was going to negotiate a buyout. The Golden State Warriors, sources say, were keenly interested in Rubio hitting the market and partnering him with Stephen Curry. -via The Athletic / December 6, 2021

Rather than a buyout, Rubio bought in on the Cavs. The result is a budding renaissance in Cleveland, with Rubio at its core. “I’m good, happy here,” he told The Athletic after the Cavs lost, 109-108, Sunday to the Utah Jazz, one of the best teams in the league, in a game they trailed by as many as 15 points early in the fourth quarter. Rubio, who finished with 15 points, was on the court for Cleveland’s fourth-quarter run that gave the Cavs a chance to win. -via The Athletic / December 6, 2021