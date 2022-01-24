The Hamden Journal

When it comes to dumb outdoor crooks, this poacher takes the crown

I just cannot get over just how dumb some people are. It’s almost as if they took college courses on how to be really dumb.

But based on the number of notes I receive asking for more of them or saying how much they enjoyed a Dumb Outdoor Crooks column that I wrote, many of you folks really enjoy them. And since I am a firm believer in job security, here is another installment of really dumb outdoor crooks.

The king of all dummies

If your significant other calls police for a domestic dispute, you might think twice about maintaining evidence of an outdoor crime, right. But that is exactly what happened recently in Decatur, Michigan.

And shortly after the police arrived and secured the situation, they called the Michigan Department of Environmental Conservation officers and asked them to respond to that location quickly.

