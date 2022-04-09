When is Tiger Woods playing Saturday? Here are all 2022 Masters round three tee times

When is Tiger Woods playing Saturday? Here are all 2022 Masters round three tee times

by

The third round of the 2022 Masters Tournament is set for Saturday, April 9 at Augusta National Golf Club. Fifty-two players advanced to the weekend at the 86th Masters Tournament.

Here are the full tee times for the third round. CBS television coverage begins at 3 p.m., while Masters.com will stream throughout the day.

Masters second-round recap: Scottie Scheffler pulls away while Tiger Woods makes the cut

How to watch the Masters: Here’s where to find the third round from Augusta National on TV, live stream

Making the cut: How many players make the cut at the Masters, and what is the rule?

10:20 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

10:30 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

10:40 a.m.: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

10:50 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

11:00 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:10 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

11:20 a.m.: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

11:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

11:40 a.m.: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

12:00 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

12:10 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

12:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

12:30 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

12:40 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

1:00 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun

1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:50 p.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

2:00 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

2:10 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

2:20 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

2:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

2:40 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Masters Saturday tee times: Here’s when Scottie Scheffler plays

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.