When is Tiger Woods playing Saturday? Here are all 2022 Masters round three tee times

The third round of the 2022 Masters Tournament is set for Saturday, April 9 at Augusta National Golf Club. Fifty-two players advanced to the weekend at the 86th Masters Tournament.

Here are the full tee times for the third round. CBS television coverage begins at 3 p.m., while Masters.com will stream throughout the day.

10:20 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

10:30 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

10:40 a.m.: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

10:50 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

11:00 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:10 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

11:20 a.m.: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

11:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

11:40 a.m.: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

12:00 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

12:10 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

12:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

12:30 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

12:40 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

1:00 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun

1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:50 p.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

2:00 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

2:10 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

2:20 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

2:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

2:40 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Masters Saturday tee times: Here’s when Scottie Scheffler plays