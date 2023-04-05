When is King Charles’ coronation? Everything we know

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on 6 May, 2023. (PA)

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the coronation ceremony of King Charles III will take place on 6 May.

Camilla will also be crowned alongside the King using the Queen Mary Crown.

It is the first time in many years a new crown has not been commissioned for the occasion, which the palace says is in the “interests of of sustainability and efficiency”.

The palace has planned a weekend filled with other community-based and celebratory events to go alongside the occasion but added that the King and Queen Consort will “mark the occasion with the public throughout” the year.

It remains to be seen how the ceremony will compare to the late Queen Elizabeth’s extravagant coronation in 1953, which has become especially relevant given the cost of living crisis.

Initial reports suggested it would be significantly less lavish, but in December, reports indicated the coronation would instead be a spectacle intended to work as an “advertisement” for the UK internationally.

Charles mentioned the cost of living crisis in his first Christmas message as King. (PA)

It has not yet been confirmed who will attend the ceremony – Harry and Meghan have been invited, but have yet to confirm if they plan to attend. The day of the coronation is also their eldest child, Archie’s, birthday.

Here is everything we know about what’s planned for the coronation so far:

When is King Charles III’s coronation?

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on the morning of Saturday, 6 May, 2023.

It will take place at the historic Westminster Abbey, where the coronation ceremony has taken place for the last 900 years.

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. (Getty Images)

Charles’s coronation will be rooted in traditions that are more than 1,000 years old while staying in the spirit of what the monarch’s role is in the modern world.

He will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, and they will arrive at the Abbey in a formal procession from Buckingham Palace — dubbed the king’s procession.

Once the solemn, religious service is completed, they will process back to Buckingham Palace accompanied by other members of the Royal Family.

The day will end with an appearance by the King and his family on the palace balcony.

Will there be a bank holiday?

The coronation falls on a Saturday and the following Monday – 8 May – has been declared a bank holiday.

Last year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations also saw the nation get an extra bank holiday. (Getty Images)

Pubs, clubs and bars in England and Wales have been given the go-ahead to continue serving customers for two hours beyond their usual closing time to celebrate the new King.

The extended licensing hours will apply from 11pm on Friday, 5 May, Saturday, 6 May and Sunday, 7 May.

While the extra day off will give people a chance to relax or enjoy the long weekend, the palace also has a community event planned for this day: The Big Help Out.

The aim of this is to encourage people to volunteer within their communities and “create a lasting legacy” of service, according to the palace.

Spearheaded by the Together Coalition, they will work with partner organisations like the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and different faith groups to create volunteering opportunities around the country and “bring communities together”.

What else is planned for the coronation weekend?

On Sunday 7 May, there will be a celebratory concert at Windsor Castle and street parties are planned in the form of the Coronation Big Lunch.

The Big Lunch is run by the Eden Project and aims to bring communities together; Camilla has been patron of the organisation for nearly a decade.

Charles and Camilla at a Big Lunch in Oval last year to celebrate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. (Getty Images)

There are resources available online for those wishing to organise a big lunch in their local area.

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast on the BBC, and those wishing to attend can try their luck in a national ballot for free tickets.

While the line-up hasn’t been officially announced yet, the palace have said that “global music icons and contemporary stars” will be performing, alongside a “world-class orchestra”.

Located on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, the audience will also be treated to visual effects and spoken word performances.

Last year there were large celebrations on the Long Walk in Windsor Great Park for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. (Getty Images)

The Coronation Choir will also perform alongside the Virtual Choir, which will be made up of voices from around the Commonwealth, and the Coronation Choir itself will be created from keen choral singers from across the UK. There will also be a documentary released about how the Coronation Choir is formed.

What about previous coronations?

The late Queen’s coronation took place almost 16 months after she ascended to the throne following the death of her father, George VI. He died on 6 February, 1952, and her coronation took place on 2 June, 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II during her own coronation in 1953. (Getty Images)

George VI’s own coronation took place five months after he became king (the date was already set for Edward VIII before he abdicated), but the five preceding monarchs all had to wait at least a year before their ceremony.

What will happen at the coronation?

At the age of 73, Charles is the oldest person in British history to become king.

He will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey in London, in a ceremony carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The archbishop will anoint, bless and consecrate the King, in a ceremony which is both deeply religiously significant and solemn and a day of celebration.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort will be crowned at the same time at his coronation. (PA)

Taking the coronation oath, he will promise to rule according to law, to exercise justice with mercy and to maintain the Church of England. However, it is thought Charles may wish to make the ceremony more inclusive of other faiths.

Charles will receive the orb and sceptres, before the archbishop places the crown on the King’s head.

Does Charles’s coronation have a codename?

Yes, it is known as Operation Golden Orb, and plans for the event have been discussed for many years.

The palace said the ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” but also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.

Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s Crown and blessed during the historic ceremony.

What about Camilla?

The Royal Family’s website says the Queen Consort – the title given to Charles’s wife Camilla by the Queen before she died – is crowned with the King “in a similar but simpler ceremony”.

